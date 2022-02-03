A thoroughfare running through the heart of downtown Greenville will get a long-awaited upgrade starting in May, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The Greenville City Council last week approved two agreements with the transportation department to provide right-of-way easements and to fund additional lighting and sidewalks for the $15.2 million Dickinson Avenue Improvement Project.
The 1.3-mile roadway, beginning at N.C. 11/Memorial Drive and ending at Reade Circle, will be rebuilt to improve and repair the storm drainage system which contributes to flooding and cracks in the pavement.
The road will be repaved after its subgrade — dirt, rock, gravel, sand and soil underneath the pavement — is replaced. There also will be curb and gutter improvements.
Eighty percent of the repair funds are from federal transportation dollars and 20 percent will be funded with state money, an NCDOT spokeswoman said.
The City of Greenville is contributing $974,000 to the project to pay for sidewalks, upgraded lighting and brick pavers.
According to NCDOT, brick and concrete sidewalks with brick edging will be built from the 10th Street overpass to Reade Circle. Other improvements include crosswalks at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Reade Circle, trees, decorative street lights, and park areas at the intersections of Dickinson Avenue with Pitt Street and Clark Avenue.
"The Dickinson Avenue work was at the top of a list of priorities that the city provided to NCDOT, so we are pleased to see it get underway," Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
The city also gave the transportation department right-of-way easements so the sidewalk along Dickinson Avenue, across from the Atlantic Avenue intersection, can be continued and a driveway cut at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences — A Time for Science, 729 Dickinson Ave., can be eliminated.
"This work will improve the bicycling and pedestrian experience immediately while also improving stormwater drainage and providing enhanced lighting along the corridor," Connelly said. "This will create more comfortable and safe travel through the area, thereby benefiting residents, visitors and the business community."
When the city first signed the agreement with NCDOT in 2017 to fund the sidewalk and lighting improvements, the estimated cost was $1.6 million.
Greenville Director of Engineering Lisa Kirby said the updated cost was reduced to $974,000 because the city decided it would use its current post-top LED lantern-style pedestrian fixtures instead of lighting that uses wireless technology to adjust levels based on demand. Cobra-style LED fixtures, which are used across the city, will be used for street lighting.
The Dickinson improvement project and four road-widening projects were delayed after NCDOT announced in the summer of 2019 that it was experiencing budget shortfalls brought about by disaster-related road repairs and settling a lawsuit.
While the state is proceeding with the Dickinson Avenue improvements, it will be between two to six years before work begins on three of the widening projects and a fourth project has no start date, according to the transportation department’s website.
The Allen Road widening from Statonsburg Road to Dickinson Avenue Extension, a $30.4 million project, is scheduled to begin sometime in 2024.
The Evans Street/Old Tar Road widening from Worthington Road to Greenville Boulevard, a $124 million project, is scheduled to begin March 2025.
The 14th Street widening between Fire Tower Road and Greenville Boulevard, a $20 million project, is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2028.
A start date for widening Fire Tower Road from Arlington Boulevard through Portertown Road at East 10th Street, an $81.3 million project, has not been set.