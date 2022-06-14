Of the nearly 1,500 Pitt County Schools students who received their high school diplomas this month, the vast majority are not finished with school.
The district reports that while about 2.5% of graduates plan to pursue military service after graduation, more than 80%, or about 1,200 graduates, plan to continue with some form of higher education, such as community college or a four-year university. Students who intend to further their studies received nearly $16.5 million in scholarship offers, accepting more than $6.5 million in awards.
Hundreds of graduates throughout the district earned college credit before completing high school by completing Advance Placement classes or enrolling in courses at Pitt Community College, with 55 earning associate’s degrees from PCC last month.
Two of the area’s top graduates plan to continue their education at PCC, while two plan to attend East Carolina University. Among valedictorians and salutatorians in Pitt County Schools’ six traditional public high schools, North Carolina State University was the most popular choice, with five of 12 top graduates planning to attend. Others selected Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and UNC-Wilmington.
Commencement ceremonies that began last week with J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and Pitt County Early College and Innovation Early College high schools, concluded at Minges Coliseum on Saturday with Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central, North Pitt and South Central.
South Central
South Central High School valedictorian Kailee Grubbs and her twin sister, Emily, the school’s salutatorian, will separate in the fall, with Kailee attending ECU and Emily going to UNC-W. Both offered words of encouragement on June 11 to the Class of 2022 at SCHS, which included 265 graduates, 82 of whom completed high school with honors.
Emily, who plans to major in nursing, told fellow graduates that it’s OK to be undecided about a career path at age 18. She encouraged her classmates to resist pressure to follow paths others might wish to choose for them if those careers do not reflect their passions.
“Of course, we can change majors in college or career paths at the age of 38, but why give up all of that time where you could be happily doing what you love in the first place?” she said. “Don’t settle, don’t give into doubt, don’t change who you are.”
In her remarks, Kailee suggested that the concept of family at South Central extended beyond her and her sister.
“Remember, this is a family,” she said. “As a family, we need to root for and support each other through whatever may lie ahead.”
Farmville Central
Farmville Central valedictorian Jack Flanagan challenged 183 members of the Class of 2022 to remember the importance of kindness.
“My title here mainly loses its value after today,” he said. “Sure, valedictorian will look good on a college application, but not on a tombstone. These honor cords, basketball championships, Instagram followers, the amount of money you have in your bank account, all of it will mean absolutely nothing when you’re dead and gone.
“I encourage you all to not be blinded by the lights of goals and achievements and instead leave behind a memory of kindness,” Flanagan said. “Go out into the world and do things that help others. Do things that make an impact. Don’t give up on your goals and dreams, but don’t forget to help those around you achieve their dreams as well.”
He and salutatorian Joshua Chavez-Arellano, two of the 43 honors graduates at FCHS, plan to attend NCSU.
Although Chavez-Arellano has been looking forward to graduation since middle school, he said there are times he would like to be back to that simpler time.
“I wish I could go back to the good old days, times when we were not worried about applying to colleges and our GPAs and having to do all sorts of assignments the day that they were due,” he said. “Now it feels like time is running out as we move on and start our own lives.”
Still, Chavez-Arellano said high school, despite its challenges, did not disappoint.
“There have been a lot of late nights doing chemistry and English work, but I believe these late nights played a role in the students we are today,” he said. “All of the hard work has made us better workers and has hopefully prepared us for what life has for us.”
Ayden-Grifton
Ayden-Grifton salutatorian Nya Lowe reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic upended the high school experience for the 132 members of the Class of 2022.
“Our sophomore year was shortened due to COVID-19. The way we experienced school changed drastically as virtual learning soon became our new normal,” said Lowe, who plans to study psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“Despite not having a traditional journey, we successfully managed to make it to this day,” she said. “Although we missed out on part of the high school experience, I encourage you to not look back on these years as ones filled with missed opportunities but with confirmation that despite the obstacles life throws at us, we can rise to the occasion.”
Valedictorian Chelsea Jolly, one of 18 AGHS students graduating with honors, challenged fellow graduates to be themselves as they seek to do good in the world.
“In society, we tend to compare ourselves to the people around us or the people we see on social media,” said Jolly, who plans to study general business management at PCC. “Sometimes this habit can make us feel less than others, but we shouldn’t.
“All of us are unique in our own way, and that uniqueness is what makes each of us vital to our society,” she said. “The world needs all the up-and-coming doctors, nurses, teachers, military and law enforcement officers, welders, electricians, cosmetologists and all the other careers that this class decides to pursue.”
North Pitt
North Pitt High School salutatorian Hayley Peaden, who plans to major in cardiovascular sonography at PCC, thanked parents, teachers and school staff members on behalf of the 150 members of her graduating class.
“I’d like to thank the teachers and staff for your dedication to us, which has made all of this possible,” she said. “Parents, thank you for the time, money and effort you have put into us. Each one of you has made a significant impact on our lives.”
Valedictorian Ramsey Warren, one of the school’s 11 honors graduates, joked about her speech officially being her last paper for high school. Speaking to peers, including many who had grown up together, she recalled challenging classes that yielded memorable moments.
“I want to stress something important that I have learned in recent years,” said Warren, who plans to study science at NCSU. “Far too many people wait to arrive at success, meaning they hold back happiness until they arrive at a destination that doesn’t exactly exist. In reality, the journey is what shapes you, and the dream is living it.”