East Carolina University has received a nearly $1.9 million grant that officials said will expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing program and make game-changing advances in workforce development.
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors on Thursday approved the grant as part of a $2,099,350 package for workforce training and infrastructure projects to support economic growth in rural areas of the state, according to the organization.
The foundation is a nonprofit founded through a settlement with cigarette manufacturers to increase economic opportunity in rural and tobacco-dependent communities.
The $1,899,350 awarded ECU will pay for equipment and personnel in ECU’s pharmaceutical manufacturing program.
The university is establishing the Eastern Region Pharma Center with the money, said Harry Ploehn, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology. It is an expansion of the Pharmaceutical Services Network at ECU.
The center will be located in 4,500 square feet of the Science and Biotechnology building under construction at of 10th and Evans streets.
Expanding capacity
“It’s about expanding the capacity of the existing programs and then creating new certificates, new courses that students in some of the other programs can take to gain an initial exposure to pharmaceutical manufacturing so they can know there are opportunities for them, jobs for them and can speak knowledgeably in interviews and hit the ground running even if they don’t have a full degree in bioprocess manufacturing,” he said.
ECU currently offers two degrees in the pharmaceutical field, a bachelor of science in engineering with a bioprocessing concentration and a bachelor of science in industrial technology that has eight concentrations including one in bioprocess manufacturing.
The existing programs graduate 16 to 20 students a year, Ploehn said, because of the college’s limited lab space.
“We would like to triple the number of graduates in these expanded programs,” he said.
ECU is working with Thermo Fischer Scientific and Novo Nordisk.
Companies also could use the lab equipment to develop and test new manufacturing processes.
A pilot-scale manufacturing line also will be installed so local companies can train current employees in the new technology associated with vaccine production, Ploehn said.
The university is partnering with Pitt, Edgecombe, Johnston and Wilson community colleges where students can attend the first two years of the program and earn an applied science degree, Ploehn said. The university also is working with Nash Community College to get its students on pathways that will help them find employment in the industry, he said.
The community college graduates can go to work and continue earning their degree, Ploehn said. The industrial technology degree is an online program, he said, and new lab equipment will be internet accessible, allowing students to carry out projects from their home.
“It’s a game-changer for workforce development. There are a lot of partners that are really excited about this because it goes way beyond pharmaceutical manufacturing,” he said. “These companies don’t just need bioprocess manufacturing specialists.”
The industry needs all kinds of graduates. They need people with degrees in information computer technology, industrial distribution, in other fields of engineering.
“So many students are unaware of the opportunities of pharmaceutical manufacturing,” Ploehn said. “We need to increase the awareness among students in all our technical degree programs about the opportunities by having them take a course like an introduction to pharmaceutical manufacturing, introduction to robotics. There are computing courses that can be taught. This program will create courses that will create awareness among students in other disciplines.”
The Life Sciences and Biotechnology building is scheduled to open in late summer. Ploehn said the center will be outfitted at that time and operational by year’s end.
