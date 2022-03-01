A local neighborhood association honored one of its longtime members for his dedication to the community with a bench at a nearby city park.
The Elmhurst-Englewood Neighborhood Association dedicated the bench at Peppermint Park in honor of Robert Crisp, who served 16 years as the organization’s president and oversees its Neighborhood Watch program.
Crisp, who still helps neighbors by connecting them with city officials, was accompanied to a Saturday unveiling ceremony by his two daughters and their families.
“This is very special,” said Crisp. “It’s critical that people look out for each other. You might say it’s a crime watch, but it’s also a social watch because you get to know your neighbors.”
“We call him the mayor of this community because he knows who to call to get things done,” said Calvin Boston-Hill, another former president of the neighborhood association.
Boston-Hill said he and other members of the neighborhood wanted a way to honor Crisp while he could enjoy the recognition.
“Benches are put here (at Peppermint Park) for people who are deceased,” Boston-Hill said. “We wanted to put one here for Richard while he can still smell the flowers, so to speak. He deserves to be able to see the bench, to come here and sit on the bench.”
Crisp moved to the Elmhurst-Englewood neighborhood in 1996 to care for his father.
When Crisp lived in Syracuse, N.Y., he had been active in community watch and his neighborhood association. After his father died, Crisp said he wanted to do something to fill the time he had devoted to caregiving.
He went to a neighborhood association meeting. The leadership at the time was stepping down so Crisp and two neighbors volunteered to step in. They started by writing a formal set of bylaws for the group and things went from there.
“He is always the one who makes sure things are safe in the neighborhood,” said Jenny Gribble, who has been Crisp’s neighbor for 25 years. “If something needs to be picked up from the side of the street, he’ll call and make sure. During football games, he makes sure parking is monitored so that our neighborhood is still safe and well taken care of.”
“He’s a great communicator for the neighborhood,” said Nikki Dixon, whose wife Khristi is the current association president.
“We enjoy seeing him. We just love walking by and seeing him working in the yard. He’s a friendly person who will come up and give you a greeting and about your day; make sure you’re feeling good,” Dixon said.
Boston-Hill met Crisp shortly after moving to then neighborhood. He was cleaning his backyard, burning leaves.
“There was all this smoke and he came in our backyard. He introduced himself and told us we weren’t allowed to burn leaves in the city limits,” Boston-Hill said. “From that point on we’ve been very good friends.”
While such an encounter could create tension, Boston-Hill said Crisp’s approach, a neighbor wanting to be helpful, created a friendship.
Crisp’s daughters, Jennifer Crisp and Heather Dayon, are thrilled with the recognition their father received.
“My dad loves giving back to the community and to honor him this way is really awesome,” said. Jennifer Crisp.
“He loves helping, volunteering. Anything that he can do to help others,” Dayon said. “When he calls us, he talks about the neighborhood, everyone in the neighborhood and what’s going on.”
His daughters live in Syracuse and Westfield, N.J.
Since their father is 83, it’s reassuring to know he has friends and neighbors keeping an eye on him.
“He’s a great dad. He loves his family, he loves his grandkids, he loves his children. He’s always been there and that’s who he is. He’s always helpful,” Dayon said.
The City of Greenville typically receives five to six bench donations a year, said Mark Nottingham, parks planner. Park benches with a plaque typically cost about $675, he said. Anyone who wants to learn more about the dedication program or who wants to donate a bench can do so by contacting the city’s recreation and parks department at 252-329-4567.