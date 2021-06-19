James A. Nelson Jr. of Greenville has been awarded one of North Carolina’s highest civilian honors, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, recognizing his achievements and service to the state.
Conferred by Gov. Roy Cooper, the award was presented by N.C. Sen. Don Davis and retired N.C. Rep. Edith Warren in recognition of Nelson’s years of leadership, community spirit and volunteerism at the state and local level.
In existence since 1963, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine has been given to such notables as the Rev. Billy Graham, Andy Griffith, Michael Jordan, Charles Kuralt and Oprah Winfrey. Persons named to the order become North Carolina “ambassadors extraordinary,” with their names recorded on a roster maintained by the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.
Nelson grew up in Bethel, the son of Frances and Jimmy Nelson Sr., the oldest of five children. After high school he attended UNC-Chapel Hill on a Morehead (now Morehead-Cain) Scholarship. He lettered in track and field at UNC, where he earned academic distinction on the All-ACC Honor Roll, was inducted into the Order of the Old Well and majored in chemistry. He continued his studies at Campbell University School of Law, where he served on the Law Observer.
Upon graduation in 1980, he joined the law firm of Owens & Rouse (now Owens, Nelson, Owens & Murad), a cherished personal and professional relationship that continues to this day. He concentrated his practice in real estate law, estate planning and probate as well as business law.
In the early years, Nelson was appointed by the Pitt County Clerk of Court to serve as the public guardian for Pitt County. In this role, he administered the financial affairs of individuals who were incompetent, incapacitated or who didn’t have relatives to manage their affairs.
Through the years, he mentored countless young people who aspired to a career in law, many of whom worked in his office on their path to becoming lawyers. He retired in 2020 after 40 years of practice.
Amid the course of a busy law practice, Nelson served many worthwhile organizations. He chaired the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Selection Committee for Pitt and Beaufort counties for many years, an opportunity to give back to the foundation that jump-started his career.
In his church, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Greenville, he volunteered as a lay reader, youth group leader, mission trip leader and as the church and school lawyer.
He served on the N.C. Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health, as a trustee on the Pitt Community College Board and as one of the founders of the Med-Law Classic, a charity basketball game and spectacle supporting children’s health. He raised money for United Way of Pitt County and volunteered with the Greenville Homeless Shelter (now Community Crossroads).
In the midst of it all, Nelson and his wife of 37 years, Beth Nelson, reared three children, Jay, Suzanne and McKenna. Their achievements continue to be his greatest source of pride and inspiration.