Starting today, the City of Greenville will house all of its stray animals at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
The Greenville City Council and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners each approved the new partnership in August.
Starting today, the City of Greenville will house all of its stray animals at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
The Greenville City Council and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners each approved the new partnership in August.
The agreement will streamline animal services. The deal specifies 10 large dog runs and 10 small cat runs will be available to the city at the shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road.
“Our Animal Protection Services staff has been looking for a solution that would make it easier for members of the community to adopt and find lost pets,” Greenville Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said. “We are pleased to have a partner like Pitt County Animal Services that was willing to collaborate to make that happen. This agreement benefits our agencies and the community as a whole.”
Residents will benefit from the shared animal services, which will facilitate better countywide animal service operations, care, lost and found pets, and adoptions.
“This agreement will make reclamations, adoptions and reporting lost animals more convenient for the customer, which is the citizens of both the city and the county, and it will be a one-stop shop,” Pitt County Animal Shelter Director Chad Singleton said. “There will be only one place for them to obtain the information they need.” People can contact shelter staff at 902-1726.
Pitt County Animal Services also contracts with the Village of Simpson and the towns of Bethel, Fountain, Grimesland and Grifton. People in those communities also call the shelter to report missing pets or to see if their pet is being held there.
The towns of Farmville and Winterville operate their own animal services programs.
Greenville pays the county $4,000 per month for specified services.
In addition to the centralized, shared animal shelter, the city and county animal services offices will collaborate on public events such as adoption parties and rabies clinics. A joint rabies clinic is planned for October.
Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.