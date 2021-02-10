Greenville Animal Protective Services has launched a new smart phone application to help lost pets reunite with their owners.
The PawBoost app was fully integrated by the Greenville Police Department on Feb. 1 after Animal Protective Services supervisor J.R. Breece discovered it was included with a software package the organization already had installed.
The third-party app uses FaceBook posting as well as an alert service for other users in the event an animal goes missing. Greenville’s is the first agency in the region to use the software, according to PawBoost.
“It takes everything we already have access to and seamlessly integrates it into our system,” Breece said. “It has been online for about a week and we have already partnered with an animal rescue organization and I want to say have had one dog found in PawBoost.”
The app is free online and in the app store.
Another new piece of software recently requested by the department is expected to go online in the coming weeks as well.
“It is in use by Pitt County and works as a kind of pet facial recognition software,” Breece said. “It can pull shelter photos and use them to compare to other pictures to see if there is a match and, hopefully, help us reunite a few more people and pets.”
For more information visit https://www.pawboost.com.