After three years, “Winter” has come to an end on Fifth Street.
“Winter Wanderers,” which has occupied the 20-foot-tall panels at Fifth and Evans streets since 2018, is coming down this week as the city unveils its latest mural.
“Listening,” by Pitt County artist Beth Blake, has been selected as the Five Points Archway Mural Project.
“For so many years that facade had these archways that were just blank,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, which administers the privately funded mural project. “This is really the front door of our center city. It’s the welcoming area.”
The new work will be dedicated at this week’s Freeboot Friday celebration in conjunction with the First Friday Artwalk. Garriott said Blake’s design was selected from nearly 75 entries from across the country.
“We did a national request for proposals this year. It’s the first time,” she said. “What’s really exciting is there is some connection to ECU even though that was not even part of the selection process.”
Blake is an associate professor in the university’s School of Art and Design, where she has taught painting and drawing for more than two decades. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and Ohio University, she has exhibited her work throughout the United States, with solo exhibitions at Pennsylvania’s Lancaster Museum of Art, Maryland’s Villa Julie College and Kentucky’s Morehead State University and Greenville’s Emerge Gallery and Art Center.
Sarah Lazure, marketing and exhibits coordinator for Emerge, said two previous artists whose works were displayed in the Five Points Archway Mural Project studied under Blake. Both Vincent Li, the creator of “Winter Wanderers,” and Alice Holleman, creator of “Hurry,” which was displayed on the archway beside Starlight Cafe from 2015-18, attended ECU.
Blake’s paintings are narrative reflections of her daily activities and are influenced by society and her environment. “Listening” depicts a garden filled with plants and flowers, insects and birds, designed to symbolize diversity.
“The garden is messy, overgrown, and wonderful,” Blake wrote in her artist’s statement. “The garden is like any community; when diversity is supported, lives flourish.”
“Listening” will remain for three years until the next work is chosen.
“I like the idea of it rotating to bring up different conversations and different concepts from the artists as well,” Garriott said. “Really, it’s about the conversations and the sense of place that’s created.”
Freeboot Friday will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Five Points Plaza. First Friday Artwalk will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at participating galleries.