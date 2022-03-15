The Greenville City Council has directed staff to finalize a draft of an ordinance that will eliminate the 500-foot separation rule for bars and nightclubs in downtown Greenville.
Following a presentation at its meeting on Monday, the council directed staff to take the final draft to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for review and recommendation. The members also asked the staff to modify their proposal to widen the area covered by the rule changes.
Councilman Will Bell also requested that a rule requiring new bars and nightclubs to employ licensed security guards to be modified so the businesses can use their own security instead of hiring a third-party vendor.
The recommendations presented by Planning and Development Director Tom Barnett and Chief Planner Chantae Gooby stem from a 16-month process to create rules that would allow more bars and nightclubs to operate in the downtown area.
Current rules require a 500-foot separation between existing bars and nightclubs and new establishments, which prevents new businesses from opening. Businesses operating bars within restaurants are exempt from the rule.
The provision contested by Bell states that a bar or nightclub with amplified entertainment after 11 p.m. must have “uniformed security guard(s) provided by a security guard or controlled profession licensed …”
The security profession, like many others, has staffing problems, Bell said, and it would be easier for business owners to use their own employees.
Gooby said it was believed security professionals needed more training than what they currently receive through a program offered through the Greenville Police Department.
Gooby said Police Chief Mark Holtzman signed off on the security requirements.
“The thinking is (licensed security) are visible, they are professional and they follow standard rules,” Holtzman said.
Councilman William Litchfield said he thought the requirement would be burdensome for a newly opened martini bar operating a stereo system while an existing bar could continue operating without restrictions.
The new rules would be employed in an area south of Third Street between Reade and Pitt streets. At Fifth Street, the western boundary would extend to west to the CSX railroad line, a largely residential area that includes several fraternities and sororities.
The boundary would continue south until 10th Street, east on Evans Street, north to Reade Circle and then circle around to the intersection of Third and Reade streets.
During the public comments period, Calvin Johnson requested that the Boundary at West End be incorporated into the area. Johnson plans to open a business on the first floor of the business.
Gooby said extending the proposed boundary to encompass the area of Eighth Street to Cotanche Street would accomplish that request. Council agreed to the change.
Other rules that new businesses need to follow include:
- Obtaining a special use permit from the city board of adjustment which has to be renewed annually.
- The nightclubs and bars in the district must close at midnight Sunday-Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
- The business area can only be 3,500 square feet or less. Gooby said storage space isn’t included in the square footage. The recommended square footage would prevent crowds of 500 or more from leaving the business at one time when it closes, she said.
Barnett said the final draft could be presented to the planning and zoning commission in April and could return to city council as early as May.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved naming a mountain bike trail at Wildwood Park in memory of the last Chris Smith. Smith’s parents, Eddie and Jo Allison Smith, through their foundation and Grady-White Boats donating money for the design and construction of the 6-mile trail that will be located on the east side of the newly opened park.
- Several speakers during the public comments period asked that the council rescind its decision permitting modular data processing facilities and data processing centers from operating in Greenville.