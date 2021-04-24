Artists from the Greenville area including many who participated in the Unite Against Racism mural project on First Street have banded together to promote the black arts community.
The Pitt County Arts Council announced the formation of the Black Creatives of Pitt County in a news release issued last week. The arts council will serve as the nonprofit umbrella for the group.
Membership currently includes literary, performing and visual artists but all artists are welcome, the release said. The group’s mission is to host a safe space and inspire black artists in the county to network, create and serve the arts community with diverse expressions from black creatives, the release said.
One of the first projects the group will tackle is called “Food from the HeART,” an initiative of the arts council to offer healthy food options to communities in need.
The council is working on the project with Deb Sheppard from HeARToscope, a nonprofit agency that exposes under-served communities to the arts, and Brandon Qualls of the Dickinson Avenue eatery Ford + Shep.
The effort will place refrigerators decorated by the Black Creatives outside of participating restaurants and stock them mainly with donated fruits and vegetables.
The arts council currently is seeking design submissions from Black Creatives members for the first refrigerator. The digital artwork will be printed onto vinyl used to wrap the refrigerator.
The artist whose design is chosen will receive a $500 honorarium and a one-month residency in The Art Lab, a studio space on Dickinson Avenue in downtown.
The first refrigerator is being purchased with funds from a grant awarded to the arts council by the Vidant Foundation. It will be in the Dickinson Avenue area and monitored by Ford + Shep, the first restaurant to sponsor this project.
“We would like to continually add to the number of fridges over the next year,” said Sarah Lazure the arts council’s marketing coordinator. “We will add as many as we can obtain funding for ... each will be adorned with a vinyl wrap of artwork.”
The project will enhance quality of life by “offering healthy food options to our communities in need, as well as promoting our Pitt County black artists, and creating public art for our entire community to see that is easily accessible 24 hours a day and 365 days a year,” Lazure said.
For more information about the Black Creatives of Pitt County, including a membership form, visit pittcountyarts.org/artists/black-creatives-of-pitt-county, email sarah@pittcountyarts.org or call (252) 551-6947.
To submit a Food from the HeART design proposal, visit www.cognitoforms.com/EmergeGallery1/foodfromtheheartrfp.