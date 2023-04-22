...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
The Greenville City Council is set for a preview of the city’s proposed 2023-24 general fund budget when it meets on Monday.
The presentation will look at major revenue and expense items that could affect the general fund budget for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1.
Council is scheduled to get a proposed balanced budget on May 8. A proposed public hearing on the budget, which is required, is scheduled for June 5 with council adoption scheduled for June 8.
Prior to the new budget review, the city staff will update the council on spending through the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 and year-end projections.
The update includes the general fund’s actual revenue and expenses received and spent between July 1, 2022 through March 31.
The council is holding two meetings on Monday. The first, at 6 p.m. is a joint session with the Greenville Utilities Commission’s Board of Commissioners.
The council and commissioners will discuss market adjustment/merit pay allocations for employees in fiscal year 2023-24, adjustments to each organization’s salary structure and consideration of annual vacation accrual.
The council will then hold its second of two meeting this month at 6:30 p.m. Along with budget discussions, the agenda includes:
A vote on three contracts for the city’s BUILD Grant project that will connect west Greenville, the Medical District and downtown through the construction of greenways and improvements to West Fifth Street.
Awarding Trader Construction Company of New Bern nearly $30.26 million for the Fifth Street reconstruction and Streetscape project and nearly $7.4 million for a greenway project.
Awarding nearly Kimley-Horn and Associates nearly $4 million for construction engineering and inspection/construction materials and testing services.
A discussion about amending the city’s advertising policy for city buses. Mayor P.J. Connelly requested the discussion last month because someone raised concerns about the city not accepting an advertisement they wanted to place on city buses because of its current policy. The discussion was delayed because Connelly was absent from the meeting.
Both meetings are being held in the City Council Chambers, third floor, Greenville City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.