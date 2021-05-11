Another thousand Pitt County residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last week but 275 tested positive for the virus and at least one more person died.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 67,288 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday. That’s 1,016 more than the same time last week.
A total of 3,106 were vaccinated between April 26 and May 2, but only 796 people received a dose the week before that, according to DHHS data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
A total of 61,845 residents are now fully vaccinated, about 34 percent of the population, DHHS reported. About 44 percent of the statewide population is fully vaccinated. Vaccines remain widely available from the county health department, area pharmacies, Vidant Health and at special events.
Federal regulators on Monday also announced that the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for those as young as 12 has been approved, the Associated Press reported.
Shots are expected to begin as soon as a vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected Wednesday.
“This is a watershed moment in our ability to fight back the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president who’s also a pediatrician, said.
The Food and Drug Administration declared the Pfizer vaccine is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. The study found no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among kids given dummy shots.
As of Monday, 19,653 people in Pitt County have contracted the virus. DHHS data also showed that another person died, increasing the toll to 87 locally. Further details were not provided. At least 12,790 people have been killed statewide.
DHHS reported 276 new cases of the virus were recorded between May 4 and Monday, an average of about 39 new cases a day.
That’s up from 245 new cases between April 27 and May 3, about 35 cases a day. There were 285 new cases between April 20-26, about 40 new cases a day.
Across the state, 974 new cases were reported on Monday. It was the third day of declines, down from 1,932 cases on Friday.
About 5.7 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. That compares to 6 percent on May 1. The numbers for Pitt County were at 8 percent, compared to 7.1 percent May 1.
Vidant Health reported 56 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 61 on May 2. Statewide hospitalizations fell to 951 on Sunday, down from 1,007 on May 1 and 1,076 on April 25.
East Carolina University on reported 17 new cases among students and staff between May 4 and Monday. That compares to 24 new cases between April 27 and May 4.
A total of 20 students were in quarantine or isolation off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard. No quarantines were reported on campus. The spring semester has ended and few students remain on campus.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 31 new cases and 160 quarantines among on-campus students and staff between April 30 and May 6. That compares to 22 new cases and 198 quarantines April 23-29.
Real-time data among students and staff on and off campus on Monday showed 65 active cases and 498 quarantines. That compares to 60 active cases and 530 quarantines time last week.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed that outbreaks continued at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation, PruittHealth Farmville and Universal Health Care Greenville and Brookdale West Arlington.