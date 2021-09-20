A senior wellness center is now open in west Greenville, with leaders predicting the location will serve as a hub for the aging community and as a conduit for them to share wisdom and joy with future generations.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday celebrated the Pitt County Council on Aging’s sixth center, which opened at 1118 W. Fifth St. in the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center. The center is the council’s first partnership with the City of Greenville since the organization began operating nearly 40 years ago.
“This is just going to be one more opportunity for (the council) to put a footprint in an area that is really needing that footprint,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.
Many people who live near the Gorham facility already utilize services offered by the Council of Aging, including Meals on Wheels, but have limited access to facility on County Home Road, Connelly said.
Council on Aging Director Rich Zeck, the council’s director, said the agency intends for the facility to bring more resources to the heart of the city.
“This particular facility will be open Monday through Friday, roughly nine to one,” Zeck said. “We will be able to feed people in a congregate setting and do health and wellness activities — physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally — that will stimulate older adults who come here.”
The Council on Aging joins the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, which opened a unit at the Gorham center on Sept. 7. The proximity new senior program to the Boys & Girls Club will give seniors a chance to connect with the area’s youth, something Zeck sees as advantageous to both parties.
“Many of our seniors do not live close to their grandchildren so they do not get that physical touch or closeness,” Zeck said. “With the Boys & Girls Club right next door, we are going to be able to collaborate more. Maybe when school is over, or teacher days when kids are here, our seniors will be able to interact with them.”
The Intergenerational Center had operated as a partnership between the city and East Carolina University, but the operation shuttered at the height of the pandemic. Connelly said with the Council on Aging and Boys & Girls Clubs now open, the center will once again live up to its namesake’s legacy.
“I know Lucille Gorham is probably looking down on all of us now, just smiling because she knows how important it is to have the intergenerational center where we have children and we are going to have aging adults be able to collaborate with each other,” Connelly said.
The Council on Aging currently is expanding its County Home Road site to meeting growing demand and operates satellites in Bethel, Farmville, Fountain and Ayden. This is the first new center the council has opened in 15 years, but Zeck teased that another could be coming to the area soon.
“This is our sixth site, I will not be surprised if we have a seventh site within the next year or so,” Zeck said prior to the ribbon cutting. Afterward, he kept his cards a bit closer to his chest.
“Like any good politician would say, (a site) is to be determined,” Zeck said.
The area’s seniors are also excited to have a new communal space. Hazel Whitfield and Maude Barnes of Greenville are quilters and see the center as a central space to welcome them and others.
“We are in Greenville, and we used to meet around the corner,” Barnes said. “It was about 15 of us but, you know, people start moving away and now the last five of us meet every Monday and Tuesday from 10 to 12, or 1,” Barnes said.
“Absolutely it is a space for us to meet again,” said Whitfield.
The event marked the 23rd ribbon cutting in 2021 for Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, according to the Board Chairman Jon Taft.