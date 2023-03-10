...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
Carl Rees of ElectriCities, James Blair of Navigator Consulting, Uconda Dunn of Greenville ENC Alliance, Josh Lewis of Greenville ENC Alliance and Christopher Huppertz of TerraLogis Consulting, from left, visit Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The Greenville area earned certification recently as one of only 12 communities nationwide with a Foreign Direct Investment designation coveted for the interest it garners from international companies, the Greenville-ENC alliance reported.
Greenville’s certification, announced Feb. 27 by the alliance, makes it one of 12 FDI-qualified communities nationwide and one of four in North Carolina that have earned the designation. The certification is valid through February 2025, with the two-year re-certification process slated to begin in late 2024.
The designation comes from Navigator Consulting of Atlanta in cooperation with Transatlantic Business & Investment Council (TBIC) after a two-day site visit and training workshop for Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance staff members.
The alliance said the designation helps attract international companies that bring billions of dollars each year in industrial projects to the United States, and communities are eager to attract these types of economic development opportunities.
“Data shows that foreign investment is a large driver of new capital investment and jobs in the U.S. economy,” said Josh Lewis, president and CEO of the Greenville-ENC Alliance. “Our goal is to establish a recognizable brand and maintain contact with entities that have touch points with foreign business opportunities. Earning this certification is a step in that direction.”
Navigator Consulting, a business expansion and site selection consulting firm that focuses on community and economic development, partnered with TBIC, a leading representative of North American economic development organizations in Europe, to develop the FDI program.
The certification process looks at a community’s cultural competence, business location assets, and project management expertise that are demanded by executives and site selection consultants around the world, a news release from the alliance said.
Lewis and Uconda Dunn, vice president of business development for the alliance, led preparations for the visit and worked with site selection consultants Christopher Huppertz, managing director of TerraLogis Consulting in Berlin, Germany, and James Blair, managing director of Navigator Consulting in Atlanta
“In the course of our visit to Greenville, my colleague and I assessed critical location factors like workforce, education, logistics, local industry and quality of life, for example,” Huppertz said. “We came away impressed by the collaborative spirit of the local economic development team, the vibrancy of local industry, the professionalism of local officials, and the strength of local workforce development efforts.”
Huppertz and Blair visited Greenville on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The consultants were hosted by ElectriCities of North Carolina.
“Helping our North Carolina public power communities prepare for industrial investment is a key component of our programming at ElectriCities Economic Development,” said Carl Rees, manager of economic and community development for ElectriCities of North Carolina. “Having worked in the Greenville market previously, I remain confident in the city’s readiness to attract foreign direct investment.”
The Greenville ENC Alliance, with engagement and participation from Greenville Utilities Commission, City of Greenville, Pitt County Economic Development, East Carolina University and Pitt Community College, created and presented a site visit and community familiarization tour for the consultants to evaluate.
The assessment weighed Greenville’s workforce, talent pipeline, logistics, quality of life, business support infrastructure, industrial property and economic development leadership.
“In addition to promoting our exceptional business climate, much of our focus in the coming years will be to showcase the culture and the extraordinary quality of life that the area presents,” Lewis said. “For example, if a company is relocating employees from western Europe and only has familiarization with the larger U.S. metro areas, having a sense of where great quality of life exists is challenging. We know that Greenville-Pitt County is an incredible place to live, and we will ensure that consultants and publications can help us share that story.”