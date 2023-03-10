FDI-Qualified Community Site Visit 1.jpg

Carl Rees of ElectriCities, James Blair of Navigator Consulting, Uconda Dunn of Greenville ENC Alliance, Josh Lewis of Greenville ENC Alliance and Christopher Huppertz of TerraLogis Consulting, from left, visit Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

 Contributed photo

The Greenville area earned certification recently as one of only 12 communities nationwide with a Foreign Direct Investment designation coveted for the interest it garners from international companies, the Greenville-ENC alliance reported.

Greenville’s certification, announced Feb. 27 by the alliance, makes it one of 12 FDI-qualified communities nationwide and one of four in North Carolina that have earned the designation. The certification is valid through February 2025, with the two-year re-certification process slated to begin in late 2024.


