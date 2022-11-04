Greenville City Clerk Valerie Shiuwegar, left, administers the oath of office to new Police Chief Ted Sauls on Friday as daughters Kennedy Sauls and Hailey Sauls and wife Paula Sauls, from left, hold a Bible for him.
Ted Sauls, right, stands at attention as the colors are presented at his swearing in ceremony Friday. Next to Sauls, from left, are Mayor Pro Tempore Rose Glover, City Council Members Monica Daniels, Les Robinson and Rick Smiley, Mayor P.J. Connelly and City Manager Ann Wall.
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls addresses a large crowd who came to see him take the oath of office at the Greenville City Council chambers on Friday.
Paula Sauls pins the chief badge on her husband, Ted, during his oath of office ceremony on Friday.
GPD Chief Ted Sauls shares an embrace with City Councilman Les Robinson.
Sauls received a standing ovation from GPD employees and others after he took his oath as police chief.
New Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls takes the oath of office on Friday with his wife, Paula, by his side.
It was standing room only in the Greenville City Council chambers on Friday for the swearing of a longtime law enforcement officer as the city's new chief of police, who said that at least two immediate changes are coming under his leadership.
Ted Sauls Jr. was joined by family, colleagues, friends and other leaders at the ceremony. The nearly 26-year-veteran has spent the entirety of his career with the Greenville Police Department, where he has served as deputy chief for the last nine years and three stints as interim chief.
Most recently Sauls was interim chief after the departure of Mark Holtzman, before City Manager Ann E. Wall removed the interim label on Monday. Sauls said he waited until now to put his name up for contention because he intends to retire as chief.
"Law enforcement, especially at the department head level, has a lifespan nationally of about three to five years," Sauls said. "My goal was to not only be the chief here with the City of Greenville but also to retire with the City of Greenville. Oftentimes when you start down the road of department head, it may require that you move physically and this is home so I had no desire to move."
The large turnout at the ceremony, which both Sauls and Deputy City Manager Mike Cowin joked was meant to be a "low key affair," was a testament to the connection between GPD, other first responders and the community at large, Sauls said.
"When I look around the room at the men and women I work with in particular, I am reminded ... this is really for us," said Sauls, the first chief to rise from the ranks of the department since Joe Simonwich, who retired in 2006. "This is not about me."
Instead, it is about advocating for the people he works with, building the trust of the community and making sure everyone knows they will be treated equally.
"We are law enforcement and we are going to be law enforcement because that's what keeps civility in any society," Sauls said.
Greenville City Council members said that Sauls is the man for the job, complimenting his work ethic and status as a familiar face in the community.
"He loves the city and he loves the people," said Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover. "He's a people person and he doesn't jump in there, going all big and everything. He's coolheaded."
Les Robinson, who represents District 5, said that he has known Sauls for a long time. Prior to the ceremony he was sharing handshakes and bear hugs with the chief.
"I've known Ted Sauls since he came here, cause I've been here 38 years, and I've seen him come through the ranks," Robinson said. "He has always been a worker bee. He's a hard worker, a people person, who loves every kind of person.
"He's going to take us to the next level, we just need to give him the tools to do that."
Monica Daniels, who represents District 1, said that she appreciates Sauls' capacity to listen. Wall said that Sauls' accolades, like graduating from the FBI National Academy, make the new chief an elite in the realm of law enforcement.
Sauls lauded the work of former chiefs, "four or five" of whom he worked for, and said that he wants to continue to build on their legacy while improving the city's strategic approach to law enforcement.
To that end, Sauls said that one of his first actions will be to reimplement district policing, a practice which he said will improve the sense of personal responsibility offers feel for the areas they police. Right now the department operates its policing in three zones — west, south and east.
"It is a concept which we went away from many, many years ago," Sauls said. "It is good to try new things. We currently use a zone deployment concept but we're going to ... insert districts into our maps so our officers have an even better area of accountability, so that they know 'this is what I'm responsible for.'
"Plus I think it helps build ownership in the community and what they're doing," Sauls added.
The department also will be transitioning to a data-driven approach, according to the chief. That will allow officers to zero in on areas that need the strongest presence and the most help. Rather than looking at those areas as crime-heavy, Sauls sees them as ones that need help, he said.