It was standing room only in the Greenville City Council chambers on Friday for the swearing of a longtime law enforcement officer as the city's new chief of police, who said that at least two immediate changes are coming under his leadership.

Ted Sauls Jr. was joined by family, colleagues, friends and other leaders at the ceremony. The nearly 26-year-veteran has spent the entirety of his career with the Greenville Police Department, where he has served as deputy chief for the last nine years and three stints as interim chief.


