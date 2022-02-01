Greenville’s new fire chief said he is tracking the city’s growth as he steps up to lead the
Carson Sanders, Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief took time Tuesday to speak with reporters in the bay area at the department’s headquarters on Greene Street. Sanders was hired Jan. 6 and officially took command on Tuesday.
Having spent 31 years in the field, Sanders said he hopes his continued love for the job rubs off on others who serve in Greenville.
“I tell everyone my favorite thing is to be a firefighter and paramedic,” Sanders said. “Thirtys years later the best thing for me and the thing I am most excited of is to try to take a department that is already outstanding and serves its citizens well and continue to enhance that. Not only that, but make it a destination department for employees.”
“We want to make sure that we are bringing up and training the very best in firefighters, paramedics and EMT’s and keeping them here in Greenville to serve for their career, not going somewhere else and seeking opportunities.”
Sanders comes to Greenville by way of Sarasota, Florida. During his time there, he designed and implemented a rapid-response program, a partnership with the Public Safety Communications Center to implement full EMS priority dispatch, the creation of a new quality assurance program for EMS, the implementation of 20 advanced life support fire engines and an internal communications platform to ensure regular communication within the department. He said there is a difference in the resources available in Greenville compared to his former city.
“This is a very busy department with a small number of stations,” Sanders said of Greenville. “That is something that I think over a period of time we will continue to look at is that growth and that call volume.”
Greenville Fire-Rescue has more than 160 members working at six stations. A seventh station is underway on Bayswater Road near Fire Tower Road. The department also recently completed the expansion of the Greene Street headquarters to accommodate a 65-foot tiller truck. The $1.8 million truck requires two drivers, one working in the front and the other in the back.
“(Sarasota’s) population almost doubles during the winter so we did see high call volume. Also, that is running out of 26 stations. There is a big difference in the number of resources there. Resources are always a challenge but that is what we do, figure out a way to manage that. I know that coming here and talking to the city manager and the council, they are very supportive of what we do. They are going to make sure that we have the resources needed to keep everyone safe.”
Whether the availability of resources is the biggest challenge remains to be seen, Sanders said.
“I think that right now, you kind of don’t know what you don’t know,” Sanders said. “What I know right now is that every time 911 is called, the City of Greenville emergency rescue or engine is available and responding to that call.”
Sanders takes the reins from Deputy Chief Brock Davenport, who served interim fire chief during the search process.
Former Chief Eric Griffin announced in August he would retire Dec. 1. He then resigned after a driving while impaired arrest on Sept. 19. The new fire chief said that is all in the past.
“I think the whole thing is that I can just be me,” Sanders said. “I never really want to talk about the past here. There is a great tradition here that has nothing to do with any of the past chiefs and will not have anything to do with me. It has to do with the great men and women who have served this city and continue to serve this community. I think that is where it starts — in the community and with the men and the women who work here.”
“There are things we can do to improve the service and it will not just be the chief saying this is what we are going to do. It is going to be a group effort.”
Sanders was sworn into his role at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon.