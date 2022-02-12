A man whose life’s calling is helping people is starting the new year as a naturalized citizen of the United States.
Wilson Antoine, a Spanish language interpreter with Pitt County social service’s child welfare division, took his oath of allegiance last month, topping off a five-year process that included hurdles created by COVID-19 pandemic.
Antoine’s achievement was honored earlier this month by co-workers who threw a surprise celebration.
“This has been a long five years in the making and this is priceless,” Antoine said when greeted by 30 flag-waving coworkers in the Eugene James Auditorium in the Pitt County office building. “I love you guys, definitely. I did not see this coming.”
Tammy Lewis, a child welfare program administrator who interviewed Antoine two years ago, said it’s awesome that the United States gives people a chance to “realize their dreams and become a contributing member of society.”
“He’s allowed us to work with families … he makes our job easier,” Lewis said.
Kelli Clay, a social work supervisor, worked with Antoine in the field.
“He’s phenomenal. He is patient, he is kind and he will take all the time that is needed to make sure everyone understands,” Clay said. “He’s very good at slowing down people who talk fast, like me, and getting us to repeat things and making sure everybody understands the process and what is being discussed. He is truly a gem.”
“I am a person who believes in hard work, perseverance, and setting and accomplishing goals no matter your age,” said Antoine, 52. “Like anybody else, I have ups and downs but I decide to believe that in the end everything is going to be alright.”
Antoine grew up in Caracas, Venezuela. His parents were natives of the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago who moved for work.
He grew up speaking a Trinidadian version of English along with Spanish. He realized early on he would have more opportunities if he learned to speak standard English. The first of those opportunities came when he was offered a position teaching English after working in computers for several years.
Antoine first rejected the idea, saying teaching wasn’t his thing. “Little did I know I was going to fall in love with it,” he said. He even went back to college to earn his degree. “I discovered my calling. I was born to be a teacher,” he said.
Life was changing in Venezuela. Like many of his countrymen, Antoine supported Hugo Chavez, a politician and later president, who promised to end political corruption and help the poor.
Antoine soon became disillusioned because it appeared Chavez was more interested in punishing the rich and less about helping the poor.
“Growing up, I never had an idea of moving to the United States,” Antoine said. “I had everything I needed. I had a good job, a good salary. I was able to buy an apartment. I was able to buy a car.”
After vacationing in the United States in 2013, he decided to move and got a job in 2014 as a Spanish teacher in Jacksonville.
It was a culture shock. Caracas is a city of about 2 million people and, based on American television, Antoine thought all U.S. cities were like New York. But there he was in a small North Carolina city, assigned to teach 5 year olds, an age group he never worked with.
“It was the best experience of my life. I wondered why I hadn’t done it before,” he said.
Antoine then met his partner and moved to Greenville so they would be closer but he couldn’t find a teaching job.
After working as a salesman at a couple of auto dealerships, Antoine said he wanted to return to a job that let him help people. He applied for a translator’s population. Six months later, he was called to interview with Pitt County Social Services.
“When I applied for the job, I honestly thought I was going to interpret for regular people with regular lives,” he said. “Then I started to work here and started to go to these families, see the kinds of troubles and terrible things families go through. I would go, ‘oh my I didn’t know things like this happened to people.’”
He quickly learned to set aside his emotions and undertake the work of ensuring social workers and families understand each other.
“The biggest concern I see with people is they don’t know what they are signing and they may be worried that they are agreeing to let them take their children away. I am there to put them at ease,” he said.
He describes himself as the right hand of a social worker.
“Tell me what you need and I’ll do your best to help you get that,” Antoine said. “Being a social worker is not easy, and the least I can do is assist with what they need.”
There are limits to what he can do, especially if he encounters indigenous people from Mexico or Central America who have a limited understanding of Spanish. In those cases, he works to find someone the client trusts to ensure everyone can understand what is happening.
“Like anybody else I have ups and downs but I decide to believe that in the end everything is going to be alright,” Antoine said. “I also believe in giving thanks every day because we all have something to be grateful for in our lives, big or small. In my case, among other things, I am thankful for all the good people I have had the chance to meet and all the new friends I have been blessed with.”
Antoine started the naturalization process when he married in 2016.
A person has to have a permanent green card for five years before they can apply for citizenship unless they are married to a U.S. citizen, then the wait time is three years. It’s a more intense process because the government has to determine if an applicant is suitable for citizenship and if their marriage is legitimate.
Antoine said that was easier than expected because he and his partner had hundreds of pictures from vacations and family gatherings.
After completing interviews and taking the citizenship exam, all which were complicated by the pandemic, he was notified in December that he would have his final interview in January.
“I passed the interview and had the oath ceremony the same day. It was awesome because sometimes they say you passed your interview but now you come back on a different day (for the oath),” he said.
“You can’t imagine how excited I was. When you are waiting for something to happen you just don’t say this is going to happen until you have it in your hand,” he said.
Antoine was placed on an elevator to go to the oath ceremony location. When the doors opened, a man was waiting and asked for his green card.
“I said OK, but I still thought, what is going to happen? He said, have a seat and after I had a seat he went into an office and came back with a white envelope and said ‘Congratulations.’ I was like, ‘oh my God it’s happening!’ Then we had to wait for the actual ceremony,” Antoine said. Because of pandemic restrictions, he was alone.
“It was sad because it is a moment you want to celebrate with your loved ones who have been through everything with you. But we still got through,” he said.
Among the group celebrating Antoine’s accomplishment was Augustine Frazer, Pitt County Department of Social Services’ interim director.
“I was like you many years ago,” said Frazer. “Welcome aboard to a beautiful life.”
Frazer moved to the United States in 1997, a refugee of a civil war in his native Sierra Leone.
Trained in community development, Frazer went on to earn a master’s degree from Howard University and a doctorate from Walden University. He became a naturalized citizen more than a decade ago.
“As a new citizen, it’s overwhelming. I always tell people to learn about the American system. If you don’t know, go to school,” Frazer said. Learn how government works and become involved, he said.
“You have to be involved if you don’t like what you see. I always tell people as a citizen you have an obligation and that obligation starts with educating yourself.”
Antoine said he registered to vote within days of taking the oath and is looking forward to his first election.
“I am thankful because this great country has adopted me, giving me the chance to continue to work on becoming an improved version of myself while giving back to my community along the way,” he said.