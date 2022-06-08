A Monday evening installation ceremony saw familiar faces, and one new, take the oath of office for Greenville’s City Council, with Mayor P.J. Connelly calling for continued teamwork in the next two years.
Council members Monica Daniels of District 1; Rose Glover of District 2; and Rick Smiley of District 4 were sworn back into to their roles alongside Connelly, who is entering his third term. Marion Blackburn returned to her seat in District 3, one she held from 2009-15.
Attorney Les Robinson is the council’s newest member, winning uncontested a seat previously held by William Litchfield, who did not seek reelection.
Councilman Will Bell was absent from Monday’s meeting but is scheduled to be sworn in at the council’s regular Thursday meeting. Bell was elected as the council’s at-large member after previously representing District 3 for the past seven years, replacing Brian Meyerhoeffer who did not run.
Due to Bell’s excused absence, Connelly requested the vote for mayor pro tem be rescheduled to the council’s regular Thursday meeting. That recommendation was motioned and approved unanimously in the council’s first collective vote. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Connelly in his address to the near-capacity crowd in the City Council Chambers said the last two years, when the council was forced to make decisions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, were “two of the most challenging years any of us could ever experience.”
“But the City of Greenville adapted and continued to prosper,” Connelly said. “We maintained exceptional service to our community and moved numerous projects forward in the face of a worldwide pandemic.”
Among those projects mentioned by Connelly were the opening of Wildwood Park and the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, a new fiber-optic provider for the area and the renovations to Eppes Recreation Center.
“None of our successes would be possible however without strong collaboration and partnerships,” Connelly said. “That collaboration begins with this city council. We need to continue working together as a council to make decisions that are in the best interest of Greenville, our residents, business owners and our visitors.”
Those interests include growth of the tax base as well as enhanced public safety, Connelly said.
For Blackburn and Robinson, their seats are a chance to make a place they love even better. Blackburn said election night was one of “true joy.”
“What has made me so happy about this process is knowing the people of District 3 trust me,” Blackburn said. “To bring their voice and vision back to City Hall.”
Robinson was exuberant following the ceremony. His son, Clay Robinson, surprised him by being in attendance to stand on stage during his swearing.
“We’re going to grow Greenville greater,” Robinson said. “I’m most excited about working with all our different council members and all their different interests to work together as a team to make Greenville great. It’s doing really good, we want to keep doing that right now. I’m really like a kid in a candy shop.”
Daniels said she’s excited to work on continued improvements to recreation and park areas through American Rescue Plan Act funding both in Greenville and north of the Tar River. Glover said it’s time for the council to finish projects it has started and be there for the community. She said she looks forward to working with Blackburn and Robinson in their new roles.
Smiley said he is interested to see how the city continues to navigate changes to how the public views the needs for land use. While residents a decade ago called for more dense housing projects like condos, now they are seeking more suburban homes.
“The biggest work of council over the next couple years is reacting to that,” Smiley said. “How do we react to changes to what the community obviously wants its city to look like while being ready (in case) the pendulum may swing back.”
Connelly’s daughters, Mary Kate and Caroline Connelly, and Daniels’ grandchildren, Jaylon Roberson, Jayceon Jone and J’uan Bradley led the Pledge of Allegiance at the ceremony’s start.
The newest council will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday. In addition to the mayor pro tem vote, their agenda includes consideration of a contract for services with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and public hearings on three annexation requests, four rezoning requests and an economic development grant.