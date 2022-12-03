The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday is scheduled to swear in new members and hear an update on bids for a new building for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, among other business.
The board is to meet at 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium in the Pitt County office building, 1717 W. Fifth St. Atop the agenda is the administration of the oath of office for board members, including two new representatives.
Benji Holloman of Farmville will be filling the seat vacated by Alex Allbright, and Mark Smith of Winterville will be filling the seat vacated by Mike Fitzpatrick. Holloman and Smith were elected to office on Nov. 8 along with incumbent members Ann Floyd Huggins, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins Williams and Lauren White. The board also is scheduled to select a new chair and vice chair.
Among business the board is scheduled to consider are bids to construct a new administration building for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center.
Four bids were opened on Nov. 8, according to the agenda material. The low bidder was Daniels and Daniels Construction of Goldsboro at $15,645,000, making the overall project budget $16,928,508. The amount is $3,688,381 over the original project budget of $13,240,127, the agenda packet said.
County staff is recommending the board accept the low bid.
Other action items include awarding a contract to staff the 14 recycling and solid waste collection sites; hire a contractor for the county streamflow rehabilitation assistance program; and set the 2023 meeting calendar fiscal year 23-24 budget calendar.