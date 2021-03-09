The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pitt County has dropped to levels not seen since last fall as the one-year anniversary approaches for local pandemic turning points.
A total of 201 new cases were recorded locally over the last seven days, an average of about 29 new cases a day. The 14-day total is 573 new cases, an average of about 40 cases a day, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The last time the numbers were this low was between Sept. 29-Oct. 5, when total cases dropped to 202 from a late-summer spike associated with the return of students to East Carolina University.
From early October, the county saw a steady climb in new cases through early January, when they peaked at about 160 a day.
The reported death toll from the virus grew from 77 to 83 from this time last week. The DHHS dashboard in November stopped providing current data on deaths, including demographics and dates of death.
The decline in new cases comes about a year after public and private institutions began taking dramatic measures in response to virus’ spread.
East Carolina University on March 11, 2020, announced it would extend its spring break, a prelude to decisions by it and other universities to move classes online for the remainder of the semester. The first person to test positive for the virus in Pitt County was tested on March 12, 2020.
The NCAA suspended all college athletics on March 12, 2020, canceling college basketball tournaments. High school athletics were suspended as well, upending trips to the state championship for the Farmville Central High School basketball teams. Both the boys and girls teams made it back to the state championship games on Saturday, with the boys defeating Hendersonville 113-98 and the girls losing to Shelby 77-62.
The number of new cases March 2-8 fell from 372 over Feb. 23-March 1, an average of 53 new cases a day. The average number of new cases reported between Feb. 16-22 was 60. It was 81 Feb. 8-15, 107 between Feb. 2-7.
The number of vaccines administered to Pitt County residents climbed to 52,601 by noon Sunday, according to the DHHS dashboard. A total of 46,382 doses of vaccine had been administered to county residents as of noon on Feb. 28, a difference of 6,219.
In all, 30,708 first doses had been administered, up from 26,777 the previous week. A total of 21,893 second doses had been administered, up from 19,605 the previous week.
About 17 percent of the county population has received its first dose, while 12 percent has received the second dose.
Vidant Health reported 82 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 93 the same time last week, and 105 before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped steadily from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 1,126 on Sunday. That’s down from 1,319 last Sunday.
About 4.6 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data, down from 5.5 this time last week. The numbers for Pitt County were 5.1 percent, down from 5.9 percent.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The new case total on Monday was 1,228, down from 1,466, on March 1.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 28 new cases among students and staff from March 1-8, up from 27 Feb. 23-March 1. There were 44 Feb. 16-22.
A total of 46 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, down from 67 reported on March 1 and 101 on Feb. 22.
Pitt County Schools in its weekly update on Friday reported 21 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 26-March 4. That’s down from 28 Feb. 19-25. There were 14 cases between Feb. 12-18.
According to real-time data published by the school system on Monday afternoon, a total of 50 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 612 quarantines for the combined groups. That is down from 78 active cases and 819 quarantines reported on March 1.
G.R. Whitfield had the most active cases with five. D.H. Conley had the most quarantines with 72.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed 11 ongoing outbreaks, with Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard removed from the list and Clemmie’s Family Care Home added.
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: eight staff and 16 residents with one resident death.
- Brookdale Dickinson Avenue: eight staff and 15 residents, up from two staff members last week.
- Care One Assisted Living Greenville: five staff and two residents.
- Clemmie’s Family Care Home II, three staff and four residents
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community Memory Care: six staff members and 35 residents.
- East Carolina Rehab and Wellness: five staff members up from three staff members.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 51 staff and 59 residents, up from 44 staff and 54 residents. There has been one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Red Oak Assisted Living: three staff and one resident.
- Spring Arbor: 19 staff and 34 residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: 16 staff
- Universal Health Care: 15 staff, 34 residents.