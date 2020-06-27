Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 9 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.1 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW. * IMPACT...AT 16.0 FEET...WIDESPREAD LOW LAND FLOODING ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. SOME FARMLAND FLOODED ACROSS PITT COUNTY. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8AM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME SUN MON TUE; GREENVILLE 13 15.1 SAT 09 AM 12.6 7.8 5.7