A new report shows Pitt County has averaged more than 12 new virus cases daily in June as part of a marked uptick in cases since the state's reopening. Another report details a virus outbreak at a Greenville child care center.
Pitt County saw 18 new virus cases on Friday bringing the cumulative total to 635 from 617, according to figures released Friday by the Pitt County Health Department. Six people have died from the virus and 437 have recovered, the department reports.
The department on Friday also updated a report that lists the number of confirmed cases by the date tests were administered.
The number of new cases daily began increasing after May 22, when the state's stay at home order was lifted. In the first 25 days of June a total of 321 people tested were positive, more than half the total cases since the first on March 12.
The total averages to nearly 13 new cases a day; before restrictions were lifted new cases averaged 3-6 a day, according to county data.
On 18 of the days between June 1-25, at least 10 people tested had positive results. The single day high was on June 4, when 30 of the people tested were positive.
Twelve people tested on June 3 were positive and 24 people tested on June 5 were positive.
The numbers were consistently high in the following days: 17 on June 6; 10 on June 8; 11 on June 9-10; 12 on June 11; 22 on June 12; 19 on June 15; 12 on June 16; 19 on June 17; 20 on June 18; 19 on June 19; 11 on June 20; 17 on June 22; 13 on June 22 and 23.
June 14 is the only day that showed no positive test results. The remaining days showed between two and nine positive tests. The numbers could change as more tests are confirmed.
The increases are attributable in part to outbreaks at several area nursing homes and a child care center, health officials said.
A new report released by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday offered details on a cluster reported at A Child's Place on Moye Boulevard, whose clients include workers from nearby Vidant Medical Center.
The facility was among five listed in the state's report on COVID-19 Ongoing Clusters in Child Care and School Settings. It said seven staff members and two children had been infected.
Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail reported earlier that the cluster was isolated to one wing at the facility and that all cases had been isolated.
The state report released Friday on congregate living settings showed no changes for Pitt County, which has ongoing outbreaks at four facilities:
- One staff and two residents at Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- Eighteen staff and 42 residents at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness.
- Six staff at PruittHealth–Farmville.
- Two staff and nine residents at Care One Assisted Living of Greenville.
DHHS reported on Friday that 1,635 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 58,818 laboratory confirmed cases since March.
The state said that 36,921 were believed to be recovered as of Monday. The state tallied 1,303 deaths as of Saturday.
Pitt County has release little information about the local deaths. All but one person was 65 or older and all had co-morbidities like heart condition or diabetes, officials said. None of the deaths have been linked to outbreaks at local nursing homes.
The one-day new case total reported by the state on Friday was the fourth highest on record. Previous highs were 1,768 on June 12, 1,652 on June 19 and 1,172 on Wednesday.
The number of people hospitalized statewide on Friday was 892, the third-highest total. Previous highs were 915 on Tuesday and 906 on Wednesday. Vidant Health reported that 47 people were hospitalized in its facilities in eastern North Carolina on Saturday, down from a high of about 70 earlier in June.
A total of 836,725 people across the state had been tested as of Friday. The state reported that 10 percent of all tests were positive as of Friday. The positive test rate in Pitt County was 5 percent on Friday, according to the DHHS dashboard.