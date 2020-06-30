A new report shows Pitt County averaged more than 12 new virus cases daily in June as part of a marked uptick since the state’s reopening. Another report detailed a virus outbreak at a Greenville child care center.
Pitt County also saw 22 new virus cases over the weekend, bringing the cumulative total from 635 on Friday to 657 on Monday, according to figures released by the Pitt County Health Department. Six people have died from the virus and 473 have recovered, the department reports.
The department on Friday updated its report listing the number of confirmed cases by the date tests were administered. The number of new cases daily began increasing after May 22, when the state’s stay-at-home order was lifted. In the first 25 days of June, a total of 321 people tested were positive, about half the total since the first cases were confirmed in March.
The total averages to nearly 13 new cases a day; before restrictions were lifted new cases averaged 3-6 a day, according to county data.
On 18 of the days between June 1-25, at least 10 people tested had positive results. The single-day high was on June 4, when 30 of the people tested were positive. Twelve people tested on June 3 were positive and 24 people tested on June 5 were positive.
The numbers were consistently high in the following days: 17 on June 6; 10 on June 8; 11 each on June 9 and 10; 12 on June 11; 22 on June 12; 19 on June 15; 12 on June 16; 19 on June 17; 20 on June 18; 19 on June 19; 11 on June 20; 17 on June 22; and 13 each on June 22 and 23.
June 14 is the only day that showed no positive test results. The remaining days showed between two and nine positive tests. The numbers could change as more tests are confirmed.
The increases are attributable in part to outbreaks at several area nursing homes and a child care center, health officials said.
A report released by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday offered details on a cluster reported at A Child’s Place on Moye Boulevard, whose clients include workers from nearby Vidant Medical Center.
The facility was among five listed in the state’s report on COVID-19 Ongoing Clusters in Child Care and School Settings. It said seven staff members and two children had been infected.
Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail reported earlier that the cluster was isolated to one wing at the facility and that all cases had been isolated.
The state report released Friday on congregate living settings showed no changes for Pitt County, which has ongoing outbreaks at four facilities:
- One staff and two residents at Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- Eighteen staff and 42 residents at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness.
- Six staff at PruittHealth–Farmville.
- Two staff and nine residents at Care One Assisted Living of Greenville.
Updated reports on child care facilities and nursing homes are due out today. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Monday that 1,342 more people statewide tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 63,484 laboratory confirmed cases since March.
DHHS reported 1,605 new cases on Sunday, 1,719 on Saturday and 1,635 on Friday. Friday’s total was the fourth highest one-day total on record. Previous highs were 1,768 on June 12, 1,652 on June 19 and 1,172 on Wednesday.
The state said that 45,538 people were believed to be recovered as of Monday. The state tallied 1,325 deaths as of Monday.
Pitt County has released little information about the six local deaths. All but one person was 65 or older and all had co-morbidities like heart condition or diabetes, officials said. None of the deaths have been linked to outbreaks at local nursing homes.
The DHHS dashboard on Monday indicated that five the people were white and one was black; three were men and three were women; one was 50-64, two were 65-74 and one was older 75 or older.
The number of people hospitalized statewide on Monday was 843, down from 890 on Sunday. A total of 888 were hospitalized on Saturday and on Friday there 892, the third-highest statewide total. Previous highs were 915 on June 19 and 906 on Wednesday. Vidant Health reported that 55 people were hospitalized in its facilities in eastern North Carolina on Monday, up from 47 on Saturday, down from a high of about 70 earlier in June.
A total of 886,305 people across the state had been tested as of Monday. The state reported that 9 percent of all tests were positive as of Friday. The positive test rate in Pitt County was 6 percent on Monday, according to the DHHS dashboard.
State health officials have reported that a large number of young people are contracting and spreading the virus. Numbers in Pitt County support that.
The DHHS dashboard on Monday reported 679 positive cases for Pitt County on Monday — 21 more than the county reported. People between 25-49 accounted for 42 percent of the total; people 50-64 made up 21 percent; 18-24 were 13 percent; and ages 65-74 were 10 percent.
White people accounted 52 percent of the total, black people 33 percent, Asian and Native American each were 1 percent and the remaining 13 percent was listed as “other.” Non Hispanics accounted for 83 of the total, while Hispanics were 17 percent.