The Pitt County Arts Council is seeking submissions from visual and graphic artists to create an original design for the Five Points Archway Public Art Project.
Artists are asked to create an original design that will be reproduced on large vinyl banners measuring 120 by 204 inches and installed in five archways on the side of Starlight Café, 104 W. Fifth St.
The archways face Five Points Plaza, a parking area that is converted to an events location for popular events such as Freeboot Fridays, the Uptown Umbrella Market and PirateFest.
Two projects have occupied the space so far: The first, “Hurry” by Alice Holleman, featured a running rabbit; the current piece, “Winter Wanderers” by Vincent Li, shows children walking along a snowy landscape.
One artist will be chosen to receive a $2,000 honorarium and the opportunity to have their artwork reproduced on the five banners. The banners will be on display for three years then rotated thereafter as funding permits.
Applications are due Aug. 28 and the finalist will be selected Sept. 10 with installation in October. Search pittcountyarts.org under “Artists and Artist Opportunities” for details.