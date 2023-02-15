The new director of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Office in Pitt County aims to bring the service’s knowledge and resources to new community groups.
Matthew Stevens, a Massachusetts native who has worked 17 years with the extension service, started his new position on Monday. He replaces Leigh Guth, who retired last year.
“My role as director is to figure out ways that we can work collaboratively as a staff outside their individual responsibilities and find ways to connect with the community that maybe we haven’t done in the past,” Stevens said.
Cooperative Extension is a service of N.C. State and N.C. A&T State universities and works in the areas of agriculture, 4-H and youth development, family health and nutrition and community and rural development. Pitt County’s mix of Greenville’s urban center and the surrounding agricultural communities present many programming opportunities, Stevens said.
The extension is traditionally recognized for its work with farmers, which it will continue to do, Stevens said. However, the organization can do more about educating the public about agriculture and how food is produced.
“We live in a time when there is more interest in how food is produced; who is growing our food and how are they doing it,” Stevens said. “There’s a lot of interest in that information, but the information that is shared about agriculture is not always reflective of the true story of agriculture.” Extension can ensure the story is told well, he said.
In recent years, for instance, the Plant Sciences Initiative has been underway at N.C. State. A new facility opened last year that allows for collaboration among traditional plant science researchers, engineers, computer scientists and other people in non-traditional fields that can contribute.
“That’s very exciting from a research point of view, and as those advances are made, it is extension’s job to take research from the university and share it with the community,” Stevens said. “I can’t tell you what those advances are going to be, but as those research results are generated we will be eager to share those results with our farmers to help them going forward.”
There also is the question of who will continue farming into the future. “The average age of farmers is increasing, not decreasing, and it can be difficult for a lot of farm families to create a succession plan,” Stevens said.
The extension service will work with agricultural leaders, county government and partners in the region and across the state to ensure agriculture remains vibrant, and Stevens is up to the challenge, said Art Bradley, Northeast District extension director.
“I look forward to his leadership in developing a cohesive team at the Pitt Extension Center that finds innovative ways to meet the needs of Pitt County citizens,” Bradley said.
Stevens grew up in central Massachusetts in a rural community that had livestock operations.
He didn’t have an interest in farming or plant production until he was a teenager and took a job at a local garden center. As he learned more about plant biology and nursery operations, his interest grew. He decided to major in horticulture at the University of Maryland with the thought of opening his own nursery or landscaping business.
His plans changed when he obtained an internship with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worked with a researcher focused on strawberries and small fruits.
“I did some research on strawberries and that led me to my master’s program, which was strawberry production,” he said.
He was giving a presentation on his research one day when someone asked if he had thought about a career in extension.
“At that point I hadn’t, but I was having a lot of fun doing what I was doing, and I was enjoying it, so I looked into extension,” he said.
The state of Maryland didn’t have any extension openings at the time, so Stevens looked to other states.
“That’s how I ended up in North Carolina,” he said.
He spent 10 years in Halifax County as a horticulture agent and most recently worked in Nash County for seven years.
He married his wife Michele two years ago. It was also a time he started thinking about expanding his responsibilities in cooperative extension.
“When this (position) came open it made a lot of sense for me. It’s definitely saving me on some driving,” Stevens said. “I’ve got to figure out how to replace my 10 hours of podcasts.”
While he’ll no longer have an hour-long commute to the Nash County Cooperative Extension office in Nashville, Stevens said he doesn’t think he’ll gain a lot of extra time.
“I think with this position I’m going to have a lot of responsibilities that will fill up that 10 hours of drive time,” he said.