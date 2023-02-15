Matthew Stevens

Matthew Stevens 

 Contributed photo

The new director of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Office in Pitt County aims to bring the service’s knowledge and resources to new community groups.

Matthew Stevens, a Massachusetts native who has worked 17 years with the extension service, started his new position on Monday. He replaces Leigh Guth, who retired last year.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.