The new director of Pitt County's Department of Social Services wants to make community cooperation a top priority as she takes over an agency that has more than 50 unfilled positions.
Sharon Rochelle was appointed as the county's DSS director last week. Rochelle fills the post left by the retirement of veteran administrator Jan Elliot, who retired in January. Augustine Frazer, a former deputy director with the agency, and Suzanne Gray served as interim directors while a search was conducted. Rochelle onboards at an annual salary of $128,476, according to Dawn Jones, Pitt County director for Public Information and Media Services.
“On behalf of the Pitt County Department of Social Services Board, I am thrilled that Ms. Sharon Rochelle has chosen to serve our community as our new permanent director," Catherine Nelson, chair of the Department of Social Services Board, said in a Pitt County news release. "She brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to the agency pertinent to the needs of our most vulnerable populations living in our communities ... Along with other board members, I look forward to introducing Sharon to key community partners."
Rochelle's administrative background includes serving as DSS director in Powhatan County, Virginia. The release said she is a graduate of Buffalo State College, Buffalo, N.Y., and Canisius College, Buffalo, N.Y. She holds a master's degree in community and school health and a master’s degree in public administration. She worked in upstate New York prior to the Virginia job.
"I love the work," Rochelle said. "I just find that there is opportunity and your job is what you make it.
"I wanted to come someplace where I would be better off in definitely surviving the weather. Four years ago I moved to Virginia but I was initially looking in North Carolina."
Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager, mentioned Rochelle's appointment last week at an event celebrating federal funding for the ARISE project, which will provide affordable housing in Greenville to youths and young adults exiting the foster care system.
“I look forward to working with Sharon Rochelle as she leads the Department of Social Services. Sharon’s knowledge, experience, and energy will be a tremendous asset to the department, its employees and the community we serve,” Gallagher said in the release.
Rochelle's responsibilities include administration of all state and federal Social Services programs and the day-to-day operation of DSS within the confines of state and federal law. That includes program supervision and responsibility of division fiscal, personnel, strategic planning and intergovernmental relations functions.
Rochelle on Tuesday shared three of her initial goals for the department: address staffing concerns, evaluate practices and promote partnerships.
Gallagher said Tuesday that DSS has the largest number of vacancies across the county's departments. The department currently has 312 positions and 53 vacancies according to Naomi Pierce, public information officer for Pitt County. To remedy that, Rochelle wants to ensure staff satisfaction and streamline hiring practices.
"When you do this kind of work, it is difficult as it is, and you have to be at someplace where you are appreciated and that you are getting recognized for the work you are doing," Rochelle said.
"What I know, and it is true in every state I've worked in, is that the case numbers just keep rising and it does not matter whether it is children, adults, Medicaid, any kind of economic assistance," Rochelle said. "I would like to get Pitt County poised for when the Medicaid expansion does happen. I've been through that in both New York and Virginia."
Rochelle also wants to work closely with Pitt County Schools. She said in her roles in Livingston and Erie counties, New York, she successfully integrated DSS workers into schools, which was key in fostering relationships. She said it gave both entities a chance to prevent issues before they needed fixing.
"That is one relationship we need to build upon and strengthen," Rochelle said.