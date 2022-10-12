Sharon Rochelle, Pitt County DSS Director

Pitt County on Tuesday announced Sharon Rochelle as its new director for the Department of Social Services.

 Contributed photo

The new director of Pitt County's Department of Social Services wants to make community cooperation a top priority as she takes over an agency that has more than 50 unfilled positions.

Sharon Rochelle was appointed as the county's DSS director last week. Rochelle fills the post left by the retirement of veteran administrator Jan Elliot, who retired in January. Augustine Frazer, a former deputy director with the agency, and Suzanne Gray served as interim directors while a search was conducted. Rochelle onboards at an annual salary of $128,476, according to Dawn Jones, Pitt County director for Public Information and Media Services.


