East Carolina University is optimistic about a “return to normal” this year.
Chancellor Philip Rogers said in a Thursday memo to the ECU Community that he is directing university leadership to “prioritize preparations for the resumption of campus operations,” for the Fall 2021 semester. He also noted that he would be charging a planning team.
Rogers’ said that the university intends to “return to pre-pandemic modes of course delivery, such as face-to-face classes with safety precautions in place.” Residence halls will also return to capacity that includes double-occupancy rooms. Campus dining and Student Recreation Centers are also to return to full operations.
Rogers cited the return of limited fan attendance at athletic events as a “positive step in this direction.” The university also is hosting orientations and campus tours for prospective students and has hosted face-to-face student activities, such as the Polar Plunge in February.
“Be assured that each step we take is the result of careful planning and consideration,” the memo said. “As we move forward, I must stress that our optimism for continued improvement must be matched by continued vigilance. Stay informed. Comply with all health and safety guidelines.”
Rogers’ first day as ECU’s12th chancellor was Monday, wherein he held a news conference with local media, met with students at the Main Campus Student Center and joined the kickoff of homecoming week activities.
Rogers said during the media session that he wanted to mobilize the ECU community around a unified front and establish a set of shared, mission-aligned, future-focused and innovation-driven goals. He also noted that a large share of new stimulus funding will be dedicated to student emergency aid.
ECU News Services also confirmed Monday that Rogers and his family have moved into their provided residence at Star Hill Farms.
“Per UNC System policy, the chancellors of each constituent institution are required to occupy the university’s official residence; these residences are used for university business and functions,” said Jeannine Hutson, chief communications officer for ECU.
ECU’s Home Sweet Homecoming celebrations also are continuing through the weekend with a virtual parade and the naming of the first Captain of the Ship among other activities.
COVID-19 canceled the traditional fall homecoming but the spring celebration has offered the campus community plenty of ways to show off their purple pride, including a skit competition on the ECU homecoming Instagram story.
Student organizations today area collecting canned and nonperishable foods to be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and participating in Paint it Purple Friday. Groups also will be decorating golf carts for a special parade to be broadcast at 10 a.m. Saturday on the ECU homecoming Facebook Live.
The 10 finalists for the Captain of the Ship honor, which will replace the homecoming queen and king titles, will be recognized along with the winner at a time and location to be determined on Saturday.