A group of 17 ECU faculty, alumni, staff and students tasked with addressing issues of race and inclusion have ideas of how the university can better connect with eastern North Carolina to work toward a more equitable community.
East Carolina University’s Chancellor’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) held its first meeting of 2022 on Friday morning via web conference to discuss the formation of a new subcommittee and ways that ECU can tangibly address issues at the university. The group was announced in April by Chancellor Phillip Rogers as a way to engage a set of constituencies across the university from students and alumni to trustees and donors.
The group is co-chaired by Allison Danell, dean of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, and Vince Smith, a member of the ECU Board of Trustees.
The group brainstormed ideas to form a subcommittee on Culture, Climate and Communication. Smith said a major part of that is working with leaders in Greenville and beyond.
“On this committee we obviously need students, faculty and staff,” Smith said. “We are also going to need local community. Not just university community, but I think we are going to want to reach out to some local community because what we are doing here is going to impact the local community as well. I believe the impact from them is going to be very valuable.”
An example of the impact included construction of the Sycamore Hill Plaza on First Street, which pays tribute to a black neighborhood razed in the 1960s to make way for the Town Common and other development. Danell said the university made a similar gesture when it dedicated an outdoor space at the Main Campus Student Center on Nov. 9 recognizing North Carolina indigenous people as traditional stewards of the land.
Smith said that groups to reach out to include Uptown Greenville and city government, saying that working with the city on the search for a new chancellor in 2020 was a great experience.
Eric Kneubeuhl, associate vice chancellor for alumni relations, said that tangible representation like the indigenous land acknowledgment space are important for a number of reasons.
“I think there is some physical things we can do,” Kneubeuhl said. “We took something that was not physical in a land acknowledgment and made it into a physical space.”
“Those physical representations mean a lot, especially when you are talking about a tour. When you bring students around you can talk a good game all you want but there is nothing better than seeing diversity in your student, your faculty and your staff but also seeing it in the images and things on the wall, music playing and those kinds of things.”
Diversity and inclusion efforts are part of the university’s strategy to boost enrollment. At a September Board of Trustees meeting leaders discussed falling enrollment rates, which as of that time were down 2.8 percent.
Smith, a product of ECU’s ROTC program, floated the idea of bringing someone from that program’s voice into the subcommittee, which is aiming for a roster of 16-20 people.
“I think they would bring a perspective that kind of helps folks talk about a specific goal, which is what you have with your Army and Air Force ROTC. You have, first, a community come together all for one goal, becoming an Army or Air Force officer. I went through that experience 40 years ago and can tell you even back then that Deck 600 was pretty diverse. We had anybody and everybody all focused on one thing.”
Beyond Greenville, members also noted the importance of ECU’s role in eastern North Carolina. Sharon Paynter, assistant vice chancellor for economic and community engagement, said in forming a subcommittee the DEI Commission must be aware of the region’s diversity.
“I would like for us to remember that ECU serves our region, and as we talk about region culture and lots of other things in how we are perceived in different parts of the east, and for us to be intentional when we are thinking through strategic voices,” Paynter said.
“The Eastern Region Pharma Center is putting a lot into the biopharmaceutical career pathways. We are looking at K-12 STEM initiatives, we are looking at military. A lot of places that would be difficult to insert those folks as committee members but who I think would have very important things to share with how we are moving forward.”
Last February ECU received nearly $1.9 million in grant money for equipment and personnel in ECU’s pharmaceutical manufacturing program, which was used to establish the Eastern Region Pharma Center.
The DEI Commission has scheduled monthly meetings through March to continue development of committees and undertake other work related to equity at ECU.