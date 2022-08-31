Emerge

Emerge Gallery, 404 Evans St., is home base for the Pitt County Arts Council.

A pair of exhibitions featuring local artists will make their debut at Emerge Gallery & Art Center this week with an opening reception during Uptown Greenville’s First Friday Artwalk.

The exhibits will showcase work Michael Ehlbeck and Mark Rasdorf, both educators at East Carolina University. Ehlbeck’s prints and 3D assemblage works, “Life in the Sticks,” will be displayed in the Harvey Wooten Gallery, and Rasdorf’s stained glass works, “Color and Light,” will be displayed in the Don Edwards Gallery.