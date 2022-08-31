A pair of exhibitions featuring local artists will make their debut at Emerge Gallery & Art Center this week with an opening reception during Uptown Greenville’s First Friday Artwalk.
The exhibits will showcase work Michael Ehlbeck and Mark Rasdorf, both educators at East Carolina University. Ehlbeck’s prints and 3D assemblage works, “Life in the Sticks,” will be displayed in the Harvey Wooten Gallery, and Rasdorf’s stained glass works, “Color and Light,” will be displayed in the Don Edwards Gallery.
The reception will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Emerge Gallery, home of the Pitt County Arts Council, at 404 Evans St. The exhibits bridge current and upcoming events at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., which also participates in the First Friday events.
Ehlbeck is professor emeritus at ECU's School of Art and Design, where he taught printmaking, drawing, and design for more than 40 years. He earned his bachelor of fine arts in painting from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and his master of fine arts in printmaking from the University of Florida, Gainesville.
While Ehlbeck works primarily in intaglio and relief processes he has recently devoted serious studio time to making drawings and mixed media pieces, Emerge reported in a news release. His large-scale etchings were commissioned and hang in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Ehlbeck also taught musician Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers when Avett studied art at ECU.
“Scott Avett: After the Fact” will be a solo exhibition spanning over a decade of the artist’s work, including large-scale oil paintings and prints, beginning in October at the Greenville Museum of Art.
Rasdorf has lived in Greenville since 2013 and serves as the director of the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU. He has a bachelor of fine arts in theatre from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master of arts in cinical mental health counseling from Appalachian State University.
Rasdorf has been a transformative figure in the LGBTQ+ community during his time in Greenville, the Emerge news release said. He has said that his work at ECU comes from a place deep in his soul and his art is his refuge, the news release said.
An exhibit continuing through September at GMoA, “Growing Up Queer in the South,” documents both the personal and shared experiences of LGBTQ+ folks through art influenced and inspired by the exhibiting artists’ formative years spent in the American South.
"Our arts community is fortunate to have deep connections between our arts organizations and artists," the news release said. "... We hope that the larger Pitt County arts community will celebrate all these artists by visiting both locations for a multitude of art experiences."