Pitt-Greenville Airport has received $1.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to build a new taxilane.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced the grant in separate statements released Thursday and Friday.
The taxilane will allow planes to access future hangers for corporate aircraft, Tillis said.
“This is another sign of the great support we receive from our representatives in Washington, D.C.,” Eric Clark, chairman of the Pitt Greenville Airport Authority, said. “I have a deep amount of gratitude for their efforts at a time when economic development is needed more than ever.”
“As Greenville and Pitt County continue to grow, it is important we work to expand and improve existing infrastructure to promote economic growth and attract more jobs to the area,” Tillis said in a news release.
The airport announced in September it received a $3.4 million federal program to rehabilitate and expand the general aviation apron, the “parking area” near the hangers, and build terminals for the 70 privately owned aircraft that are housed locally along with corporate aircraft that flies into Greenville, according to an earlier article of The Daily Reflector.
Construction on the apron began in May and should be completed by October, said Bill Hopper, Pitt-Greenville Airport executive director.
Bids on the taxilane will be opened in July with a goal of starting construction in August or September, he said.
“This project will go a long way in helping to improve the economic vitality of the Pitt-Greenville Airport,” Butterfield said in a news release.
The taxilane, which will extend east from the expanded apron, will facilitate the future construction of three corporate hangars, Hopper said.
“This area will be able to accommodate up to 100-foot wingspan aircraft,” Hopper said. “Presently that area is restricted to 79-foot wingspan aircraft.”
Funding for the hangars could come from different sources, Hopper said.
“Typically airport improvement program money doesn’t fund hanger construction. There may be some flexibility in some other grants that will permit us to do so. We may also look to using some of our money to do so,” Hopper said. The airport authority may rent the land to allow an individual or business to build their own hangar.
“There are a number of different options,” he said. “Our hope is that we can start having some interest and some construction as quickly as after the completion of the taxilane.”
Estimates indicate building the three hangers could cost between $3.5 million to $4 million, Hopper said.