New leadership and efforts to address months of poor delivery by the U.S. Postal Service are in motion to ease a mountain of complaints from Greenville residents who are not getting their mail.
Paul Slocum, a former postmaster, assumed the role of station manager at the Memorial Drive Substation on Jan. 22. Though Slocum was unable to comment, the circulation director for The Daily Reflector said that whatever he is doing is working.
“Prior to Paul coming and taking over we were averaging anywhere between 50 and 180 complaints per day,” said Nathan Kohan, who’s in charge of distribution for the Reflector and other Adams Publishing Group-ENC newspapers. “This week our average is about eight. Whatever he did it helped immediately.
“Before we were getting reports that people who did not receive the Reflector also had not received any mail for two weeks. Now we are not getting anything like that. What we noticed on Tuesday or Wednesday is that people were getting five editions of their paper from the last week. Evidently they were just sitting somewhere, not being sorted or something, and now they are all showing up at once. He must have put in some major changes and fixed it.”
Wanda Montano, a resident of Greenville’s Colony Woods neighborhood near Frog Level Road, said troubles receiving mail began for her in September.
“At first we started receiving it intermittently,” Montano said Tuesday. “Since then it got worse and worse. I have not received mail in a couple of weeks.”
Montano said that she went to the Memorial Drive substation after speaking to her mail carrier, who told Montano she had stepped in to deliver the overflow of mail to the Frog Level Road area of Greenville. At the substation Montano ran into issues attempting to get packages from Amazon but a supervisor was helpful.
“I spoke to a very nice man and he told me to wait there,” Montano recalled. “He came back with my mail for the past week which included my utility bill and other bills. Now I already paid my utility bill online but I know there are some people who cannot do that.”
Montano said she was concerned about medication arriving on time and with receiving messages from her doctor. She said as an Amazon Prime customer she feels like packages should be arriving on time.
“We pay for it,” Montano explained. “I was told that the USPS got hit hard by COVID. If this was 2020 I would understand. We are in year three of this pandemic now.”
Cindy McCraw, a Taberna resident, took to the Nextdoor social media site to say that she had not received mail in five days as of Jan. 15. Her post received 26 comments from neighbors expressing the same concerns.
They also were told COVID was an issue — the rate of infection from the omicron has been three times higher locally than previous waves, with 1,009 new cases on Jan. 18 alone. Kohan noticed that the delivery inconsistencies were primarily in pockets of neighborhoods, like the issues in Colony Woods and Taberna.
“It was the same areas time and time again,” Kohan said. “The majority of the region was fine but evidently routes were down or there were not substitutes. Something like that. They were not being prioritized for the next day. For instance, the Quail Ridge Road area did not get anything for weeks.”
The state’s USPS Headquarters in Charlotte released the following statement on residents not receiving mail:
There are some postal employees out due by unforeseen circumstances. Most customers are experiencing regular mail delivery, and impacted customers should see delivery return to normal soon.
We have taken specific actions to continue service to our valued customers, which includes:
- Continuing to fully authorize overtime to allow employees to work the time necessary to deliver mail.
- Expanding mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible.
- Using additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries.
- Hiring additional personnel. We currently have openings for pre-career positions across North Carolina. These include city and rural letter carriers and local window and distribution clerks as well as motor vehicle drivers. Viewers can access these positions by visiting usps.com/careers and searching by state for open positions. New jobs are added to the site weekly.
We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support. We also appreciate the efforts of our dedicated employees who are working to deliver for our customers during the pandemic.
Kohan said he is grateful to the subscribers who bore with the stress of not receiving their papers as staff worked hard to get the news to those who needed it. Impacted parties received credit on their subscription meaning they will not lose any editions of the paper.
“Since we saw the rise in complaints we have been trying to correct them with the post office,” Kohan said. “They finally did and we are very grateful for them doing that and our subscribers sticking with us during these delivery issues.”