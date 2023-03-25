New street lights, signage and other safety infrastructure is in place near the area where a 9-year-old boy was killed by a car, but two advocates say more needs to be done.

Moyewood resident Donna Hall and safe streets proponent Steven Hardy-Braz said in separate interviews that measures like those near the East Carolina University campus and student living areas are needed between residential areas on the west side of Memorial Drive and the C.M. Eppes recreational complex on the east — popular with youth for its gym, ballfield and now a $4 million swimming facility that opened last summer.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.