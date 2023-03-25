New street lights, signage and other safety infrastructure is in place near the area where a 9-year-old boy was killed by a car, but two advocates say more needs to be done.
Moyewood resident Donna Hall and safe streets proponent Steven Hardy-Braz said in separate interviews that measures like those near the East Carolina University campus and student living areas are needed between residential areas on the west side of Memorial Drive and the C.M. Eppes recreational complex on the east — popular with youth for its gym, ballfield and now a $4 million swimming facility that opened last summer.
Jayceon Epps, a Creekside Elementary student who liked to play basketball at Eppes gym, was killed March 9 while trying to cross Memorial from the park to his home in Moyewood. He crossed at a location between Third and Fifth streets that grants the easiest access to the park from the west. Youth frequently cross there, according to people who live and work in the area.
“Jayceon’s not supposed to be dead,” said Hall, who called The Daily Reflector on Thursday and said she first advocated for safer crossings at a 2011 meeting of Greenville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission, now the city’s Multimodal Transportation Commission.
“Where he died I want them to put that caution light like they have by Treybrooke over by the hospital, all down by ECU, and I want them to put it out there and I want them to call it Jayceon P. Epps Crossing. So that his other little cousins that live over here and his friends that live over here, they won’t be afraid to cross that street.”
Better lighting went up between Memorial’s intersections with Fifth and Third streets last week as part of a joint project of the N.C. Department of Transportation and Greenville Utilities Commission. That project launched March 7, according to GUC spokesman, two days prior to when Epps was hit in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes.
Epps and an 11-year-old boy were crossing the street about 7:30 p.m. The Greenville Police Department said they were in the grassy medians with a southbound vehicle braked for the youths. A vehicle behind that one swerved into the median to avoid a rear-end collision and struck the 9-year-old. The other youth left the scene and was later determined to be unharmed.
No charges have been levied against either driver. Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, said Thursday that an investigation into the collision is ongoing and that detectives are expected to meet with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office in the coming week to discuss charges.
Hunter said resources such as cameras, witness interviews and crash reconstruction will be used along with driver statements to determine factors such as the speed of the vehicles and their proximity to one another. The speed limit in that stretch of Memorial Drive is 45 mph.
Hunter also said that detectives have been working to track down people who over social media claimed to have witnessed the incident. The police department has not released the identity of anyone else involved in the wreck.
Hardy-Braz, an activist for bicyclists and pedestrians and for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, said the infrastructure being installed at Moyewood’s entrance on Fifth Street so soon after Jayceon’s death is no coincidence.
He sent The Daily Reflector a screenshot of a request he made to NCDOT for new paint and signage for crosswalks at the intersections of Fifth Street at Moyewood Drive and Fifth Street at Darden Street, which are between Memorial Drive and Moye Boulevard.
The request is dated May 29, 2022. On March 14 he received a response that the department planned to take action on the project with an engineer writing that it would take about three months to install.
Andrew Barksdale, public information officer for NCDOT, said that Hardy-Braz did bring the intersections to the agency’s attention last year, at which point NCDOT thoroughly evaluated and consulted with staff at its Integrated Mobility Division, formerly its Bike and Pedestrian and Public Transportation Division.
“We reviewed this location and the surrounding neighborhood and realized this would be a good location to add the marked crosswalks at the existing curb ramps and the big yellow signs about a (pedestrian) crossing,” Barksdale said.
Barksdale added that while the engineer could not recall the decision’s exact date it was “likely a few weeks” before he notified Hardy-Braz of the plans on March 14.
The signage was installed and roadway painted on March 16, according to Barksdale, who stated that the decision was not impacted by Jayceon’s death.
“We had the materials and crews ready to do this, and it was warm enough to add the paint to the roadway,” Barksdale said. “The decision to make this improvement and implement it had nothing to do with the tragic death of Jayceon.”
Hall said areas near East Carolina University’s campus and in the Medical District get infrastructure improvements such as the traffic lights that aid pedestrian crossings. She referenced one on Treybrooke Circle near ECU’s medical campus and crosswalks and a stoplight installed after incidents on East 10th Street. Moyewood and the surrounding area feel like an afterthought, she said.
“You see all these ... stop and go traffic by the hospital, by the ECU and in downtown,” Hall said. “I’m mad as hell they put (lights) everywhere around Greenville but over here. Jayceon’s not supposed to be dead, and they know if they had like four of them down there by ECU with those grown people and the speed limit is 35? They know the speed limit over here. People coming at ... 50, 60 mph.”
Even though the Eppes Center has received additions like a pool and other amenities, Hall said the part of Memorial people need to cross to access them is still too dangerous.
Hardy-Braz said for years he has urged officials like former GPD Chief Mark Holtzman to enact measures like hedges along the side of Memorial Drive that steer people toward the crosswalks at Third and Fifth streets, reduced speed limits and other measures.
Now, the activist also wants the state and city to name all installed safety measures after Jayceon and a sign that acknowledges he and other victims of traffic fatalities “paid for the corrections to these flawed designs in blood and with their lives.”