Filing for federal, state and local office is still set to restart on Feb. 24 as state officials race to redraw boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts.
An outside mapping expert will be named to help a three-judge panel set the new districts by Feb. 23, according to an order issued on Tuesday. The State Board of Elections on Wednesday announced that the filing period will run from 8 a.m. Feb. 24 through noon March 24 — the same period it announced after primaries were halted by a court order.
The North Carolina Supreme Court last week tossed out GOP-drawn congressional and legislative maps, concluding that they had been illegally engineered to secure a long-term Republican advantage in an otherwise closely divided state.
The Associated Press reported that the 4-3 Democratic majority on the court told the Republican-controlled legislature to turn in new maps to a trial court by Feb. 18 and allowed lawsuit plaintiffs to offer alternate plans. Plaintiffs and legislative defendants also had until late Wednesday to offer candidates for a special master.
The judicial panel must adopt or enact constitutionally compliant remedial plans by Feb. 23. The high court could still hear last-minute requests to delay the use of approved maps provided map-makers are able to keep the tight schedule.
Held in the balance are races for U.S. Congress, state House and Senate, a slate of county seats and, in Greenville, races for a City Council election delayed from November due to U.S. Census delays.
Candidates began filing for those races on Dec. 6, but filing was halted after just three days.
Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the state elections board, told The Daily Reflector by email that the agency is developing an application process that will help candidates determine which districts they are eligible to run in once boundaries are established.
Candidates for state House and Senate must live in the districts they seek to represent. There is not a residency requirement for U.S. House candidates, Gannon said.
Gannon said further rescheduling of filing and the primary, currently set for May 17, would be up to the courts if new district maps cannot be drawn by Feb. 23.
An order issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that each set of maps must be attached with information about how mapmakers relied on certain data so the trial judges can decide whether they comply with the court’s wishes, the Associated Press reported.
They include what methods were used to evaluate the partisan fairness of the plan and the results of any assessment on whether certain districts must be drawn to ensure black voters have the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates.
A special master would assist the trial judges in reviewing the plans and potentially drawing maps if the General Assembly fails to enact compliant plans.
House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday that he expected votes on remedial redistricting maps next week by his chamber. Senate Republicans haven’t said much publicly about their schedule.
Tuesday’s order provides more direction to legislators who said they were uncertain about how to approve replacement maps that would meet the Supreme Court’s requirements. The order by the court’s majority last Friday that declared the previously approved maps were illegal partisan gerrymanders ran just seven pages. A more detailed opinion is expected.
The previous maps, approved by the legislature in November, likely would have ensured GOP wins in at least 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats, as well as the continuation of Republican majorities in the state House and Senate.
In reversing the trial court ruling, the Supreme Court agreed the boundaries violated the state constitution. The Supreme Court’s majority said the General Assembly can’t systematically make it harder for a bloc of voters — in this case those who vote Democratic — to elect its favored governing majority than an equally sized bloc backing Republicans.