The hard work and dedication of a Greene County paramedic have earned her and her 6-year-old daughter an all-expense-paid vacation to Walt Disney World from a new nonprofit that supports first responders.
Rewarding Responders, which formed to provide first responders with family vacations, received nearly 60 nominations from across the country after it put out a call for its first vacation gift — and 10 percent of those submissions nominated Kristi Howell and her daughter Kinsley.
“To have so many people reach out and tell her story, that is what really stood out to our team,” said Chretien (pronounced Christian) Dumond, who founded the organization with his wife Mallory, a travel agent based in Wayne County.
Howell is a 20-year veteran of Greene County EMS who helped maintain thin lines through the pandemic and returned to school to earn paramedic certification to help the service upgrade its status in 2022.
“The fact that she overcame a lot of tumultuous seasons of her life. That is one thing everyone kept saying about her character is that even though she kept facing hard times, she always kept serving the people of the community as a first responder and close to that was the need to take care of her family and provide for her children,” Dumond said.
The selection committee also noted that Howell and her daughter have never vacationed at Walt Disney World and believed they would truly appreciate the experience. Dumond didn’t realize how much the trip means to Howell.
“We live a comfortable life but not comfortable enough that I could provide something like that for (Kinsley),” Howell said. “That’s a huge deal.”
Dumond reached out to Howell on March 29. He explained he was with Rewarding Responders and wanted to learn about Howell’s career and her life.
“I had told him I had heard about it, the Disney World trip,” she said, adding she became nervous when he asked about her career.
He soon told her about the number of nominations she received and she had been selected.
“At that point, I started crying. I don’t know what I said after that,” she said. “My first thought was this can’t be real. Then my second thought was (Kinsley’s) is never going to stop smiling.”
Kinsley has packed her bag three times since March 29, asking every time if they can leave tomorrow.
Dumond’s timing was perfect, she said. Howell was scheduled to have surgery on a torn shoulder ligament on March 30. The announcement washed away the anxiety.
“He picked the perfect day to call me,” she said.
Rewarding Responders grew out of conversations the Dumonds had during a vacation at Walt Disney World last summer.
“We heard the news of a sheriff’s deputy in Wayne County who was shot and killed in the line of duty,” Dumond said. “While we were on vacation my wife kept thinking about the wife and kids the first responder left behind. We kept thinking, when was their last family vacation that officer had. Did they know it was going to be their last family vacation together? My wife said I want to give back to these first responders.”
The couple returned home and launched Rewarding Responders on National First Responders Day. The Dumonds and their supporters started fundraising.
“We’ve had donations coming from across the country. We were excited about that,” he said.
A second family will also be selected to take the Disney trip, Dumond said. The trips will take place this fall.
Howell entered the profession in the early 2000s after being in a motorcycle wreck.
“The paramedics that picked me up were Godsent. They kept me smiling and kept me laughing even though half my body skin had been shed off on asphalt. Over 75 percent of my body was covered in roadrash,” she said.
“For me to have kept my positive mentality because of these paramedics, it opened my eyes to what they did and I got into the field when I got out of the hospital.”
She received emergency medical technician-basic certification and worked for almost 18 years with Greene County Emergency Services. When the organization announced that it was upgrading to paramedic care, Howell returned to school and earned her certification.
“There is no other feeling than being that person who can make someone else comfortable and at ease on what they think is the worst day of their life,” Howell said.
It’s not been an easy experience. The COVID-19 pandemic left many emergency medical service providers short-staffed and there have been multiple weeks that Howell worked 90-plus hours to ensure a paramedic was available to respond.
Howell said she’s as excited about the trip as her daughter. They share a love of Cinderella and Howell said they may both run up to hug the princess when they arrive.
The Dumonds envision these vacations as giving families a chance “to relax, recharge, reconnect, and make core, unforgettable memories.”
Along with paying for travel, accommodations and theme park tickets, Rewarding Responders also will cover the costs of meals and keepsake souvenirs.
“What they are doing means the world for people like me,” Howell said. “It’s a nonprofit agency and for me, that means it comes from their heart. What these two are doing is big and it makes a difference.”
To learn more about Rewarding Responders, visit https://www.rewardingresponders.org