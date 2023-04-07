The hard work and dedication of a Greene County paramedic have earned her and her 6-year-old daughter an all-expense-paid vacation to Walt Disney World from a new nonprofit that supports first responders.

Rewarding Responders, which formed to provide first responders with family vacations, received nearly 60 nominations from across the country after it put out a call for its first vacation gift — and 10 percent of those submissions nominated Kristi Howell and her daughter Kinsley.


