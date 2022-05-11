A blast of cooler temperatures may have stormed in over the weekend but Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department is getting ready for a lineup of warm-weather events.
Dates are set for crowd favorites like the Sunday in the Park concert series and the annual Greenville Grooves concert and Juneteenth celebrations. Plans also are underway for a Memorial Day celebration and the opening of the Eppes Recreation Center expansion and the $4.5 million Community Pool, both at Thomas Forman Park, 400 Nash St.
Officials broke ground for the pool in June 2021 and construction has progressed largely on target, officials said. A ribbon-cutting and opening are planned for early next month for both the pool and a 1,750-square-foot addition that will serve as the new main entrance to the adjacent Eppes center.
The pool replaces the Myrtle Avenue facility which needed costly repairs after 50 years of use. The approximately 6,000 square-foot pool will feature a zero-depth entry area and an in-pool water playground. A connecting pool will feature six lanes available for swim meets and a two-story-high slide that spirals into the water.
Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan informed the city council earlier this year that the facility also features a 3,300-square-foot bathhouse with a family restroom and three large shade structures on the pool deck for family outings and rentals. He credited Farrior Sons Construction Company and parks planner Mark Nottingham for keeping the project on track.
The C.M. Eppes renovations also include a new teen lounge, updates to the Police Athletic League after-school program rooms, and renovations to the C.M. Eppes Cultural Center.
The new entrance will highlight a display of the history of Greenville Industrial-C.M. Eppes High School, which once stood on the grounds of Thomas Foreman Park.
The 42nd annual reunion weekend of the Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association will take place July 1-3 at the recreation center and park. Highlights will include the dedication of the renovated Heritage Society Cultural Center at noon July 2.
Music and more
The Town Common, 105 E. First St., will be the center for music and fun through the spring and summer, including the continuation of the Concert on the Common series on Thursday
Chicago Rewired will headline the show at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.
Upcoming shows include The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard on May 26; On The Border-The Ultimate Eagles Tribute on June 9; and Journey Tribute Band Trial By Fire on June 23. All shows start at 6, but watch the forecast as a 40 percent chance of showers is predicted this week.
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer, and it also marks a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.
Recreation and Parks is partnering with the Pitt County Veterans Council to mark the occasion at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The ceremony will take place at the war memorial at the center of the commons.
The Juneteenth Weekend will kick off Friday, June 17, with the annual Greenville Grooves concert at the Toyota Amphitheater. Musical entertainment will be led by East Carolina University’s Carrol Dashiell, and the event will feature food trucks, a beer garden and a fireworks display.
The celebration will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, as the city will partner with community groups for a Juneteenth Festival to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. The event will include information on public health initiatives, wellness opportunities, food trucks, cultural arts and youth activities, and a variety of performances on stage.
“This will be a family-oriented community event filled with fun, education and uplifting entertainment to celebrate Juneteenth,” Octigan said in a memo to the City Council.
The next big communitywide celebration at the park, of course, falls on July 4. Plans are in the works for the annual Independence Day celebration, which will include a festival and music through the afternoon and fireworks at dusk.
Sunday in the Park
The Sunday in the Park series returns to the common for its 49th season on June 5 starting with The Tar River Community Band.
Performing at Sunday in the Park nearly since it started, the group will continue the tradition this year with the big band and show tunes led by conductor James Mauser and vocalist Emery Davis. All shows are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The schedule follows:
- June 12: Afreyed Knot: Powerhouse rock out Washington, N.C.
- June 26: The Monitors, from jazz to rhythm and blues, a Sunday in the Park legend for 48 years.
- July 10: Hank Pattie & The Current, the soulful sound of newGrass and bluegrass.
- July 17: Rebekah Todd, a local star whose bluesy eclectic voice has taken root on the national music scene.
- July 18: British Invaders, the best of British rock.
- July 31: Garrett Garrett, more rock with the Garretts out of Washington, N.C.
- Aug. 7: Dirk Quinn Band, high energy jazz, fusion and funk out of Philadelphia.