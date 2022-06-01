Greenville's new community pool and renovated Eppes Recreation Center are ready for business.
Both facilities will open to the public on Saturday after an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St., where both facilities are located.
The new Outdoor Aquatics Facility includes a 165,000-gallon pool, six competition-style lap lanes, and an 18-foot-high slide. There also is a 4,000-square foot bath house at the $4 million facility. The new pool replaces the old community pool, which is 49 years old and scheduled to be demolished this summer, according to a news release.
Hours for the pool on Saturday will be noon until 5 p.m. The pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. Pool hours for Wednesday-Friday are 1:30-6 p.m. and will begin June 15. The pool is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Admission is $4 for city residents and $6 for non-residents. Groups and camps are admitted by reservation only. Call 252-329-4043 for more information.
Friday's ceremony also will mark the opening of the newly-renovated Eppes Recreation Center. Improvements to the facility include a 1,750-square foot addition, enhanced visibility and access at the front entrance, updates to the Police Athletic League after-school rooms, the addition of a teen lounge, and upgrades to the C.M. Eppes Cultural and Heritage Center.
Summer operating hours for the Eppes Recreation Center are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon until 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.