community pool

Greenville's new Outdoor Aquatics Facility will open on Saturday. 

 By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer

Greenville's new community pool and renovated Eppes Recreation Center are ready for business.

Both facilities will open to the public on Saturday after an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St., where both facilities are located. 

The new Outdoor Aquatics Facility includes a 165,000-gallon pool, six competition-style lap lanes, and an 18-foot-high slide. There also is a 4,000-square foot bath house at the $4 million facility. The new pool replaces the old community pool, which is 49 years old and scheduled to be demolished this summer, according to a news release.

Hours for the pool on Saturday will be noon until 5 p.m. The pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. Pool hours for Wednesday-Friday are 1:30-6 p.m. and will begin June 15. The pool is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Admission is $4 for city residents and $6 for non-residents. Groups and camps are admitted by reservation only. Call 252-329-4043 for more information.

Friday's ceremony also will mark the opening of the newly-renovated Eppes Recreation Center. Improvements to the facility include a 1,750-square foot addition, enhanced visibility and access at the front entrance, updates to the Police Athletic League after-school rooms, the addition of a teen lounge, and upgrades to the C.M. Eppes Cultural and Heritage Center.

Summer operating hours for the Eppes Recreation Center are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon until 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 