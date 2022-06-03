Pitt County Schools has appointed new principals at Ayden and Elmhurst elementary schools as well as Wellcome Middle School, the system announced on Friday.
Michael Casey, assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School, has been tapped to serve as principal at Ayden Elementary, replacing Amy Hilliard.
Keith Neal will take over duties at Wellcome after serving as an assistant principal at Pactolus School. He will replace Dannie Foster.
Daniale Stancil will head to Elmhurst after an eight-year tenure as an assistant principal at Hope Middle School. She will replace Colleen Burt.
Hilliard and Foster will be transferred to other administrative roles in Pitt County Schools, while Burt will be working outside the school system.
Casey also was an assistant principal at G.R. Whitfield School and participated in Pitt County Schools Transformational School Leaders Academy and the Northeast Leadership Academy at N.C. State. He was named the school system’s 2019-20 Assistant Principal of the Year and served as a principal resident with Edgecombe County Schools in 2017-18.
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve as principal of Ayden Elementary School,” said Casey, currently a doctoral student at East Carolina University. “I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders as we work to maximize the educational success of our students. Together, we will continue to build upon the strong relationships formed between staff, students, parents and community members.”
Neal also was an assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School and participated in the Transformational School Leaders Academy and the North Carolina Leadership Academy. He was employed by Lenoir County Public Schools as a teacher from 2008 to 2017 before serving as a principal resident there in 2017-18.
“I am grateful to continue serving the awesome students and families of Pitt County in my new role as the principal of Wellcome Middle School,” said Neal, also a doctoral student at ECU. “Over the last 14 years as an educator, I have maintained a commitment to advance equitable practices within our educational system. I look forward to collaborating with the Wellcome community to build a learning environment that reflects our belief in the power and potential of every young person.”
Stancil also has been an assistant principal, South Central High School and Eastern Elementary, an assistant principal intern at J.H. Rose and a teacher at Falkland Elementary School from 1998-2002.
She participated in the Transformational School Leaders Academy and served as a clinical supervisor for the school of elementary education at ECU. While at Hope, she led the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support and Multi-Tiered System of Support committees.
“It is with great excitement that I have the opportunity to join the Elmhurst community,” said Stancil, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a specialist degree in administration and supervision, all from ECU.
“There are awesome things happening at Elmhurst now, but being able to join at this time when they are about to launch the dual language immersion program is thrilling. I look forward to collaborating with teachers, staff, students and community to continue on the road towards excellence previous leadership has paved.”