The addition of a new daily rail service from the Port of Wilmington to Rocky Mount is another selling point for manufacturers to choose Rocky Mount to expand their manufacturing operations.
Area officials also hope that several of those companies are shopping for a megasite like the one in Kingsboro.
Carolinas Gateway Partnership president and CEO Norris Tolson said the Wilmington-Rocky Mount Express has been making daily runs between the port and the area for about two weeks, utilizing the CSX Carolina Connector to reach the rest of the country in a matter of days, utilizing ground transportation, or hours, utilizing the Kinston Regional Jetport.
Tolson said a key feature of the Kinston airport, about an hour’s drive away from Rocky Mount, is its 11,500-foot runway, which is capable of accommodating the largest cargo planes.
From building new manufacturing facilities and providing new markets to established manufacturers in the area, Tolson said Rocky Mount’s logistical infrastructure suits today’s fast-paced business environment.
“It’s all about the rush to get goods to market,” he said.
In its marketing of the new rail service, CSX, the owners of the Wilmington-Rocky Mount Express, is touting it as the fastest ship-to-rail service on the East Coast.
From the time the cargo arrives in the port, CSX officials said the express is a link to get cargo to Midwest markets in five to seven days.
“It’s another direct route to efficient commerce that gives your cargo convenient access to the Carolinas and beyond,” CSX said.
To help new industrial concerns take full advantage of the area’s logistical network, the Carolinas Gateway Partnership is acting as an intermediary for manufacturing and distribution firms to acquire sites near the area’s freight terminals for expansion.
Tolson said one of his firm’s major projects is finding a company or companies to locate in the Kingsboro CSX Select Megasite comprised of 1,941 acres of land in Edgecombe County. One of the growth industries being recruited to the park is the electric vehicle battery industry.
After the cancellation of plans by a Chinese tire manufacturer to expand its operations to the megasite in May 2022, Tolson said the site is likely to become home to an electric car battery manufacturing plant and create 1,000 jobs or more.
Fueling the demand for electric batteries is a federal mandate requiring that 60 percent of all vehicles in the U.S. be powered by electricity by the year 2030.
In addition to the logistical support servicing the industrial park, Tolson said the topography of the land there is amenable to development.
“There are three sites at Kingsboro that are as close to construction-ready as you’re going to get,” he said. “All you have to do is scrape off the dirt and the site is ready.”