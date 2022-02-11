Greenville City Council approved policies that will streamline the demolition of abandoned properties and make it easier to arrest people for shooting guns in the city limits at its Thursday meeting.
The council unanimously voted to add language to the city’s minimum housing and abandoned structure code allowing the city to send file digital documentation with the clerk of court that declares the city is trying to enforce repairs or demolish abandoned structures.
Assistant City Attorney Dené Alexander said the city doesn’t want to take a person’s property but there is a balancing act requiring it to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community, and that sometimes requires enforcement of repairs or removing structures through demolition.
The filing is a notice of lis pendens, a Latin term meaning “pending suit,” which alerts people that an enforcement action is underway on property, Alexander said. Once filed, it will bind the code enforcement action to subsequent purchasers,” she said.
The city has recently had a number of complex cases involving heir properties that have required numerous notices to be mailed.
Filing a notice of lis pendens means the city won’t have to duplicate efforts, which should reduce the city’s costs, she said.
Prior to approving the addition of a notice of lis pendens to the city code, the council unanimously voted to remove a dwelling located at 1217 Battle St. If the owner doesn’t respond in 90 days, the city will tear it down and place a lien on the property to recoup the cost.
Weapons rules
Council also took a second vote that gave final approval to a code change that establishes civil and criminal penalties when a person is charged with discharging a firearm or other weapons inside city limits.
Council had to take the action because a new state law went into effect on Dec. 1 that decriminalizes numerous municipal rules unless they expressly state the action is criminal.
Prior to Thursday’s council meeting, Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said his officers had a situation in late December or early January involving a person who fired a weapon and they couldn’t charge the individual for breaking the city rule. Officers did file charges related to disruptive behavior, he said.
The new ordinance goes into immediate effect, Holtzman said.
The council also approved a request to close a portion of Southeast Alley, which runs between Evans and Cotanche streets south of Fourth Street, because the parcels will be affected by the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn.
Safe streets
Thursday’s meeting started with street safety advocate Steven Hardy-Bratz reading the names of 21 people who were killed on Greenville and Pitt County roadways in 2021. He noted the number was significantly below the 43 people who died in 2020.
“A couple of years ago we were No. 1 in the state with the crashes and killings and deaths on our roads, but through the efforts of GP (Greenville police) and other community leaders we dropped to number seven. This year we are number eight,” Hardy-Bratz said. He urged council to continue funding sidewalks and sidewalk accessibility to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.
“Each of these deaths last year were tremendous losses and tragedies for families, friends and in God’s eyes,” he said. “I urge you to consider the possibility, someday, of adopting a vision zero policy because each one of these losses is a loss to us.”
Crypto concerns
Five people also continued protesting the council’s decision to permit modular data processing facilities to operate within the city’s limits and planning jurisdiction.
A company is planning to build a facility that will mine crypto currency. Noise from cooling fans and tremendous electricity usage have raised concerns.
Alfred Adams, who identified himself as a representative of neighborhoods located north of the Tar River near the city’s industrial area, asked the council to require an independent economic and environmental study of modular data processing businesses. He also asked the council to add regulations requiring the businesses to be energy efficient, quiet and unobtrusive.
Paul Fallon said no one on City Council responded to emails he sent with studies conducted by universities and organizations outside North Carolina that cast doubt on the industry.
“I feel there wasn’t a real investigation,” Fallon said.
While council members rarely respond to public comments, Mayor P.J. Connelly said he responded to Fallon and gave the date and time of his response. Later, Councilman Rick Smiley said he too responded to Fallon with comments about the studies but never received a response.
Ronald Williams and Lucian Anderson also asked the council to reconsider their decision.
“Please consider we already have the (Pitt-Greenville) airport over there and that’s a lot of noise,” Anderson said. “Now this data processing facility? Come on, we have a lot of elderly people in the area.”