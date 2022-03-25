That battle to recruit and keep strong athletes at the collegiate level has never been more heated, Jon Gilbert said.
East Carolina University’s Director of Athletics says the process has always been competitive, but with new NCAA rules, the competition never ends.
As the governing body has loosened restrictions on players’ ability to transfer and allowed players to make money off their name, image and likeness, programs across the country are able to lure away players already on a college roster. No longer are teams focusing the bulk of their recruiting power on incoming college players.
“The reality is, our really good student-athletes are getting identified and recruited by other schools,” Gilbert said during a recent Board of Trustees meeting.
It is becoming harder and harder for schools to retain their best players. There is a fear that current Pirates guard Tristen Newton could be lured away from the men’s basketball team. And he won’t be the first player.
ECU’s men’s basketball team lost its best player to Virginia when Jayden Gardner announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in March 2021. The Pirates women’s basketball team lost their best player from a season ago to the transfer portal when Lashonda Monk went to Ole Miss after announcing her intention to enter the portal.
Gardner, a Wake Forest native and the American Athletic Conference freshman of the year in 2018-19, led the league in scoring the next year and was second in the AAC in scoring, rebounding and minutes played in his third season in Greenville in 2020-21.
Monk, a talented point guard and Greensboro native, had a similar career arc as she was a two-time AAC defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons.
These high-profile transfers were made possible when the NCAA in April 2021 announced changes to a longtime rule that forced athletes to sit out a year of competition if they transferred to another Division I program.
Now, athletes are afforded a one-time transfer with no penalty and are immediately eligible to compete at their new school.
For Gardner and Monk, and for the thousands of other athletes deciding to enter the portal across the country, this is progress. The move empowers student-athletes to make decisions based on their best interests, breaking from the former power dynamic which gave colleges most of the power as athletes were punished for switching schools.
Empowering athletes
More steps toward progress for the student-athlete were made when another major change was instituted when the NCAA passed a policy allowing its student-athletes the opportunity to take advantage of their name, image and likeness in July 2021.
Both decisions were guided by the spirit of progress, for which athletes have been fighting for years. And while athletes have been awarded the freedom to move, teams are figuring out how to best take advantage of this new reality.
ECU women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill filled in those gaps by recruiting transfer athletes. She signed four players who played at Power 5 schools.
They include Clemson guard Danae McNeal, Clemson forward Tylar Bennett, Virginia Tech guard Da’Ja Green and 6-foot-5 Kansas center and Plymouth native Brittany Franklin.
Caroline Lee, the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee vice chair, said through an NCAA release that student-athletes are excited about the rule changes.
“SAAC feels honored to be a part of this major decision and landmark legislation,” said Lee, who played soccer and earned a degree in biology pre-medicine at Southeastern Louisiana. “The ability to compete immediately offers the utmost flexibility and support of the student-athletes we serve and is a positive step toward improving their overall experience and future success.”
With progress comes figuring out how to best deal with these new realities.
A record 3,000-plus athletes had entered the transfer portal as of January, and coaches and colleges are figuring out how to keep those athletes at their school and out of the portal.
“I think recruiting is going to change permanently for the foreseeable future,” ECU football coach Mike Houston said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like.”
Opportunity knocks
Part of that process means colleges must become competitive in the NIL era in order to offer the best fits for an athlete.
Houston added that he thinks Greenville will offer plenty of opportunities for prospective and current athletes.
“The one thing I will say about it is, I do think this area will be a place where student-athletes will benefit more than our peer institutions from NIL because you have such a passionate fan base,” Houston said. “This is a college town; there’s not a pro sport in Greenville. It’s ECU football.
“So the opportunity is there for a business to endorse a student-athlete, or there are fans that are passionate enough where they’ll participate in the NIL stuff.”
For football, the transfer portal has created the college version of free agency. ECU football has participated in that, and it’s been a fruitful source of players for Houston to fill out his roster. It’s turning into a year-round process, which was normally reserved for the two signing periods.
Of the 18 players signed during December’s early signing period, 13 were high school seniors. The other five came out of the transfer portal, leaving community colleges or other FBS programs to join the Pirates in 2022.
ECU made significant upgrades to its offensive line by acquiring three players from the transfer portal this offseason.
The Pirates added offensive linemen Justin Redd and Ben Johnson, securing both players from the transfer portal in February. ECU also snagged West Virginia transfer Parker Moorer, a 6-foot-4, 313-pound offensive tackle during December’s early signing period.
Yet some schools are going to the extreme. Look at Sun Belt Conference Texas State’s approach to recruiting. The Bobcats added 11 transfers and no high school athletes this past signing period.
“For us, philosophy-wise, I still want high school kids,” Houston said. “I’m big on recruiting and developing, you get your kind of culture and character guy. But now you recruit a high school guy and he can leave. At least if you recruit a transfer, at least they’re tied to you, but I think it’s going to be a balancing act and you’re going to recruit a little bit of everything.”
After losing Jayden Gardner, the men’s basketball team at ECU, led by then-coach Joe Dooley, fought fire with fire.
The Pirates added notable transfers Alanzo Frink from South Carolina, Vance Jackson from Arkansas and Wynston Tabbs from Boston College.
Jackson led the league in 3-point shooting, while Frink’s addition shored up the team’s size in the front-court. Tabbs had the potential to be ECU’s best player before and injury robbed him of his 2021-22 season.
The players will stand a chance to profit, especially if they propel the Pirates toward the top of the AAC in the coming seasons.
“We continue to operate in the name, image and likeness space,” Gilbert said. “This is only going to heighten over the years.”