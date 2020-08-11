East Carolina University started classes for the fall semester on Monday, with efforts in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Differences were immediately evident to students like senior psychology major Cameron Keeter.
Keeter said had been inside the Main Campus Student Center, Joyner Library and The Wright Place, noting that there was no seating in the Starbucks in The Wright Place ito keep people socially distanced. He was unable to access Joyner Library without using his 1Card, which also was new this year.
“Other than that it’s really empty,” Keeter said. “I enjoyed being on campus because there were people everywhere and I could eventually run into someone I know or meet someone. Now it’s really empty compared to that.”
Keeter said he expects COVID outbreaks on campus this semester and worries the university may have to close.
“Last semester (the coronavirus outbreak) happened right at spring break, so it was a really easy transition,” he said. “If it happened this semester it would be you going to class one day and then the next day everyone gets an email and there would be no one on campus.”
Freshman nursing major Katherine Grantham said she is taking one in-person class and one online class for the first eight week block. In the next block, all of her classes will be online.
Grantham said she was not concerned about COVID-19 and would probably go to a large gathering at some point.
“I mean I have a class that has 250 people in it and we’re all going to class,” she said, adding the university cannot prevent students from going to parties.
“I think a lot of it is you have to do it yourself, like the college can only do so much,” Grantham said.
Freshman entrepreneurship major Camryn Moser said she has two in-person classes and three online classes. She said she thinks ECU may close down due to COVID-19.
“I feel like it might have to because a lot of people aren’t covering their noses and that just defeats the whole purpose, and I see people walking around without mask on,” Moser said.
Moser said had been to one party and there were close to 100 people there. It was crowded and nobody was wearing a mask, she said.
“As of right now I think I’m going to chill out on the parties because my roommate, her parents are more at risk so I’m trying to be respectful towards her,” Moser said.
Junior criminal justice major Emily Mann said all of her classes have been moved online.
Mann said one of her friends got COVID-19, and exposed some of her other friends to the virus. Some tested positive for the disease, others did not.
“I have a feeling if your classes aren’t already online they’re gonna switch in a couple weeks, I feel like,” Mann said. “Everyone’s around each other, it’s a pretty decent-sized school. I don’t know, I feel like it’s going to be hard to avoid.”
Freshman business major Eric Jingle said he has attended one party with about 60 people that weren’t socially distanced. He said plans to go to more gatherings this semester.
“I’m not gonna lie, I’m definitely gonna be there, I mean, it’s one of the reasons I chose ECU” Jingle said.
That attitude concerns ECU Police Department Lt. Chris Sutton. While parties are a big part of the college experience, they pose a threat of COVID-19 this year. And Gov. Roy Coopers executive order only allows for ten people gathering inside and 25 people outside.
Sutton said the ECU Police Department responded to 15-20 party calls between Thursday and Sunday, with the majority of the calls being on Friday and Saturday.
One party had more than 300 attendees, but the majority of the parties averaged between 40-50 people which is smaller than gatherings on previous opening weekends for the fall semester, he said. Most of the calls were on the Grid, there were multiple calls to the Landing and one to Riverwalk.
The party with more than 300 people was on Saturday on the Grid. Sutton said the police department was able to have speak to and educate tenants to prevent them from hosting future parties with large numbers of people.
“We totally understand that the students thrive off of the social aspect and they need that, they need that release,” he said. “But being able to manage that in a safe way is what we’re having to try to help them do, so the actions we’re taking are not meant to be punitive they’re meant to be educational.
“We’re trying to help them to be responsible in their behavior and help police themselves and police their own gatherings that they have.”
Students have limited social interaction now that they don’t have the opportunity to play sports, watch sports or attend movies, Sutton said.
“All of this is really new for everybody,” he said. “We’ve never had a fall semester where we haven’t had the clubs and bars in uptown open, so because they’re not open students have got to find a different location to be able to socially interact.”
But safety measures are important, as COVID cases continue to climb — albeit more slowly that they have in recent weeks.
At least 136,844 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 2,172 have died, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported an additional 626 cases of COVID-19, down from 1,453 cases on Sunday.
Monday’s total is the smallest daily increase since June 2. Daily counts have typically topped 1,000 — surpassing 2,000 several times in late July.
An additional four deaths also were reported Monday.
At least 1,111 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, down from 1,109 reported on Sunday.
Health and Human Services reported 2,036 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in Pitt County.