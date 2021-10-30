A new local television series will feature intimate portraits of some of eastern North Carolina’s most successful and innovative business and community leaders.
NC Trailblazers will premier at noon on Sunday, Nov. 14, on the WITN-TV/NBC, producer and host Michael Weeks announced. Each half-hour episode of the five-part series explores how bold, visionary leaders pushed their personal boundaries in business, education and the arts to serve and benefit people in eastern North Carolina and beyond.
“The NC Trailblazer project features people that have made significant contributions and impact in our communities, telling ‘their stories’ as only they can tell,” said Weeks, an award-winning broadcaster who’s worked in the region for decades. “This series of programs is designed to preserve historical facts and stories from the rich and significant history of the eastern part of our state.”
The inaugural series features includes:
- Jeff Minges: Story of the Minges family, the first family of Pepsi bottlers on Nov. 14
- The Story of Carroll V. Dashiell Jr., bassist, composer/arranger, educator on Nov. 21
- S. Rudolph (Rudy) Alexander, the story of ECU’s world class performing arts series on Nov. 28
- The Story of Hackney & Sons Inc., which revolutionized beverage delivery truck manufacturing around the world, on Dec. 5
Reggie M. Fountain Jr.: the story of Fountain Powerboats Dec. 12
Extending beyond over-the-air broadcast, this ongoing multiplatform initiative is being considered for statewide broadcast on PBS North Carolina, Weeks said. The series also includes an online presence at NCTrailblazers.com where long-form interviews with featured guests and members of their organizations provide history and details in addition to the stories presented in the series.