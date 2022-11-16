The star power of Steve Martin helped propel this bluegrass musical to Broadway, but ECU/Loessin Playhouse’s performance of “Bright Star” will bring new talent to the stage.
Set in North Carolina, the romantic comedy, which opens tonight at ECU’s McGinnis Theatre, features a cast of rising stars who call the state home. Madison Lind of Wake Forest stars as Alice Murphy, a woman portrayed as a teenager growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains and seen two decades later as an editor in Asheville. Aaron Ford of Elizabeth City plays her 1920s high school sweetheart, Billy Ray Dobbs.
Lind, a senior who performed in ECU Summer Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia” earlier this year, last appeared on the ECU/Loessin Playhouse stage in 2021 in “Songs for a New World,” which was performed without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I try to not use the same people over and over in plays and musicals,” Director Bryan Conger said. “There are going to be a lot of faces maybe that people don’t recognize, so a real introduction of new talent.”
Originally scheduled to be staged at ECU in 2021, “Bright Star,” which opened on Broadway in 2016, earned Martin and fellow composer Edie Brickell a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score.
“The writers really sort of wanted to marry their love of folk music and bluegrass music but also their love for Golden Age musicals,” Conger said. “I think it’s kind of a mix of good old down-home bluegrass folk music but also has a Broadway musical quality to it as well.”
The musical was inspired by the legend of William Moses Gould Helms, the subject of the song “Sarah Jane and the Iron Mountain Baby,” from Martin and Brickell’s 2013 album, “Love Has Come for You.” As the story goes, Helms, also known as “The Iron Mountain Baby,” was five days old in 1902 when a man found him in Big River in Irondale, Missouri, where he had apparently fallen about 50 feet from a train. After being nursed back to health, the baby was later adopted by the rescuer and his wife.
“Bright Star” is a yarn Martin crafted to explain the circumstances that could have led to the folk story.
“It’s a story about loss and pain but also about redemption and about love,” Conger said. “We all know what it’s like to have family pain but also the joy of family and kind of the journey you go on from teen to adulthood.”
The musical switches back and forth between Alice in her teen years in the 1920s to adult Alice in the 1940s. Lind portrays the character throughout the story, which begins with the literary editor’s meeting Billy Crane (portrayed by Will Wakeford of Cary), a young soldier just home from World War II. Alice’s connection with the young man makes her long for a child she lost years earlier and prompts her to explore her past, leading her to discoveries that change lives.
“You get to see Alice struggle and you also get to see her laugh, and you get to see her find herself again and grow into a completely different person,” Lind said. “I have to do that emotional switch right in front of the whole audience, which is really tricky and rewarding as well.”
The transition is a challenge for Lind, who, like most in the 18-member cast, seldom leaves the stage during the performance. Conger likens it to a Gaither Homecoming revival, where a large group gathers onstage to sing songs and tell stories. Even the orchestra, which features accordion, banjo and mandolin/guitar in addition to piano, cello, bass, drums and violin, remains on stage throughout.
“We get to interact with the band, which is amazing because a lot of the time, bands and the stage management team are kind of separated,” Lind said. “The music is beautiful; the band is incredible. There are so many beautiful elements that come together to make this wonderful production.”
Noelle Sylvia plays Lucy Grant, a “modern woman” of the 1940s who works with Alice at The Asheville Southern Journal. “Bright Star” represents the ECU/Loessin Playhouse debut for the junior professional acting major.
“It’s just a beautiful story, honestly,” she said. “I’ve seen it every single day for the past two months, and I will still will cry at certain parts of it. It’s just incredibly moving and meaningful and important.”
Sylvia, who lived in Raleigh for six years before coming to ECU, said the play’s North Carolina setting is what initially drew her attention. Although it takes some liberties with the state’s geographic layout, making the cities of Zebulon and Asheville closer together than they actually are, there are numerous efforts to make the portrayal of the state realistic. At ECU, part of the work has involved having a dialect coach instruct students on accents that are represented in the region.
“It’s not quite as hard as I thought it would be because I did grow up hearing so many Southern dialects around me,” Sylvia said, adding that keeping her character true to the time period has been more challenging.
“I did a high-five on stage one time and my director was like ‘You can’t do a high five. It’s not time-period accurate,’” she said, laughing. “So a lot of research went into very specific things I could do to portray my character accurately.”
Although Conger is a Chicago-area native, he has lived in North Carolina since 2008. Assistant Director Kristen Wetherington is a Greenville native.
“We’ve tried to be very respectful of and to honor Appalachian culture … so it is not sort of caricature portrayals,” Conger said. “I have a really deep respect and honor for that culture, so I’ve tried to be very mindful of that as we’ve worked on this story and to sort of create fully drawn, fully realized people.”
While the musical was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2016 and a Grammy Award the following year, it has far less name recognition than the Golden Age musicals it emulates. But Conger hopes that won’t keep audiences away.
“I do think audiences are going to love this story,” he said. “I think they’re going to see a lot of themselves in it, particularly being a North Carolina audience. Even if they don’t know the title, I hope they’ll come and give it a chance.”