The star power of Steve Martin helped propel this bluegrass musical to Broadway, but ECU/Loessin Playhouse’s performance of “Bright Star” will bring new talent to the stage.

Set in North Carolina, the romantic comedy, which opens tonight at ECU’s McGinnis Theatre, features a cast of rising stars who call the state home. Madison Lind of Wake Forest stars as Alice Murphy, a woman portrayed as a teenager growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains and seen two decades later as an editor in Asheville. Aaron Ford of Elizabeth City plays her 1920s high school sweetheart, Billy Ray Dobbs.

