The Port Terminal boat ramps have a new addition in the form of a kayak launch that advocates say will improve accessibility and keep waters friendly.
An ADA-accessible launch at the Tar River access off of East 10th Street in Greenville is ready for use as the waterway season commences, according to Sound Rivers, a nonprofit that protects the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico Rivers through advocacy and monitoring.
“It’s coming up on peak paddle and boating season, and Port Terminal is a notoriously busy boat ramp for boat motorists and paddlers,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ environmental projects coordinator.
The project was spearheaded by Sound Rivers, and funding came from a state Recreational Trails Program grant. The organization worked in partnership with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Division of Water Resources and the City of Greenville, the agency said.
“We had the property available for improvements to be made, and increasing the access for paddlers is one of the city’s top priorities,” said Mark Nottingham, a planner with the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks department. “Promoting the overall connection and use of the river is one of the goals of City Council, and this is an element, or an amenity, that works toward that goal. … It’s a mutually beneficial partnership. We can use all the partners like Sound Rivers we can get.”
Vail Stewart Rumley, communications director for Sound Rivers, said that accessibility is a key issue that deserves addressing on the region’s waterways.
“We are based in Washington where most waterfront property is privately owned,” Stewart Rumley said. “The public can have difficulties getting to water and we want to make accessibility part of our focus.”
The Port Terminal launch is the third of its kind Sound Rivers has completed. The first two launches opened last year at Havens Garden and Mason’s Landing in Washington. The City of Greenville has installed similar launches at the Town Common and Wildwood Park, both with access to the Tar River.
The new launch was an addition to a planned expansion of the existing Wildlife Resource Commission’s ramp at Port Terminal. That project involved increasing the size of the gravel parking lot, building a third boat ramp with docks on either side, a concrete parking pad for handicapped vehicles and a sidewalk to the new ramp, a news release said.
Barber said the kayak launch will cut down on waits for paddlers and boaters.
“This is going to help resolve a lot of friction between folks using the ramps, because paddlers and motorists will be able to have their own space,” Barber said. “It provides space between motorists and paddlers, less wear and tear on kayaks and canoes, and it makes it much easier for anyone to get in and out of the water, especially for first-time paddlers or those with mobility issues.”
Stewart Rumley added that Port Terminal is a busy area for those looking for time on the water in a growing area like Greenville. The project’s completion means more time floating and less time stressing, she added.
“Clay Barber showed me a video of Port Terminal’s parking lot a few years ago,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how many trucks with boat trailers and cars with kayak racks there were.
“This is going to do a lot to help people get on the water quickly and cut down on river rage.”