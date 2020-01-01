Hundreds came out to commemorate the start of the new decade in Greenville, packing Town Common amphitheater for the city's first New Year’s Eve Celebration complete with food, fun and fireworks and an emerald drop.
The event was designed to give residents in the growing downtown as well as greater Greenville way to get out and celebrate the New Year, while also raising money for the Third Street Education Center, a nonprofit school and outreach serving youth near the city's center.
Mayor P.J. Connelly opened the festivities, which the city sponsored and organized along with the Greenville Jaycees, highlighting what the new tradition meant. “We’re really excited for everyone to enjoy the New Year in the City of Greenville,” Connelly said.
Jasmine Hemby, a 20-year-old resident and student, said kicking off the new year with a new event represents a decade full of possibilities. “It’s a new decade; it’s like a fresh start with a new tradition,” she said.
The crowds arrived at the Town Common hours before the big countdown to the new year. Despite the chilly weather, people kept warm by enjoying the musical performance of the Dickens Band as well as food and drink tents set up around the amphitheater.
A little chill wasn’t enough to keep residents like Rashaun Holcomb, a 33-year-old server, from enjoying the evening.
“Yeah it’s cold, but that’s OK,” Holcomb said. “Getting to be around all these people enjoying the new year together is more than worth it.”
Representatives of the Jaycees, a leadership development organization for young adults, and Third Street Education Center, also took the stage to explain their missions and welcome attendees.
For some, the event was the culmination of their New Year’s activities. But for residents like Kevin Stephenson, a 28-year-old distribution worker, it was just the beginning.
“I’m looking forward to being around good friends, maybe some cold beers and enjoying the fireworks.” Stephenson said.
Emceeing the event were Angie Quezada, WNCT anchor, and Marquise Meda, WNCT meteorologist. Quezada shared some of her own resolutions at the event.
“I want to be more intentional: with my money, my family and upgrading my life in every way possible,” Quezada said.
Other celebrants shared their own resolutions, from life-altering changes to smaller, quality-of-life tweaks. Student Zach Heifferon, 18, had a mix of both.
“Last year, I didn’t drink any sweet tea all year,” Heifferon said. “Now I’m focusing more on sticking to eating and ethical goals.”
The evening capped off with a countdown to the new year and dropping the titular emerald before a fireworks display lit up the East Carolina sky.
The custom-made emerald twirled above the stage as Dickens played, it's LED displays incorporated into band's the light show.
It dropped about 10 feet as the countdown progressed, halting a bit askew but announcing 2020 on cue.