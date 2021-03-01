State officials expect to receive an initial distribution of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The initial round will include more than 80,000 doses of the vaccine, which requires a single shot instead of two like the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The shot also has proven to be highly effective at preventing severe cases of the virus leading to hospitalization and death, officials said.
“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.
State officials will distribute the vaccine to providers on the county level who will administer the vaccine locally. The increased supply will help ensure equitable distribution and access to vaccines in every community, officials said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require extreme cold storage, the release said. As a result, it can be more easily shipped, stored and administered, factors that will help to increase the number of vaccination sites and make them more accessible, DHHS reported.
“COVID-19 vaccines and the continued use of the 3 Ws are the most effective ways to help North Carolina stop the spread of COVID-19, get us back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” Cohen said in a news release.
A total of 46,382 doses of vaccine had been administered to county residents as of noon on Sunday, according to the DHHS dashboard released Monday. That’s an increase of 6,421 from this time last week. About 7,642 doses were administered the previous seven-day period, 5,324 before that and 7,000 the week before that, according to dashboard data.
In all, 26,777 first doses had been administered according to Monday’s count, up from 24,147 the previous week. A total of 19,605 second doses had been administered, up from 15,814 the previous week.
About 15 percent of the county population has received its first dose, while nearly 11 percent has received the second dose.
Currently, people 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination along with frontline health care workers, long-term care residents and workers, and others who are at high risk of illness and exposure. School teachers, child care workers and other educators were added on Wednesday and many received their first shots last week.
Officials say despite the new vaccine coming soon, supplies remain limited. Visit www.vidanthealth/vaccinate to make appointments for the mass vaccination site. Walgreens pharmacies in North Carolina also have begun administering the vaccine. Visit walgreens.com to make appointments.
Vaccine Visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines. To slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, continue to practice the 3 Ws - wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.
CASES
The number of new cases continues to decline, with 798 reported in Pitt County over the last 14 days and 372 over the last seven days, according to the DHHS dashboard. That's about 53 new cases a day over the last seven days, Feb. 23-March 1.
The average number of new cases reported between Feb. 16-22 was 60. It was 81 Feb. 8-15, 107 between Feb. 2-7, 93 between Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 109 between Jan. 19-25 and 119 between Jan. 12-18.
Vidant Health reported 93 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 105 the same time last week, and 142 before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped steadily from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 1,319 on Sunday. That’s down from 1,567 last Sunday.
About 5.5 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data, down from 6.1 this time last week. The numbers for Pitt County 5.9 percent, down from 6.5 percent.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The new case total on Monday was 1,466, down from 2,113 on Feb. 22, 2,458 on Feb. 15 and 3,084 Feb. 8.
The official death toll from COVID-19 in Pitt County remained to 77 on Monday as deaths statewide grew to 11,254.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 27 new cases among students and staff from Feb. 23-March 1, down from 44 between Feb. 16-22. There were 67 Feb. 8-15.
A total of 67 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, down from 101 reported on Feb. 22 and 129 reported Feb. 15.
Pitt County Schools in its weekly update on Friday reported 28 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 19-25. That was up from 14 cases between Feb. 12-18. There were 28 cases between Feb. 5-11
According to real-time data published by the school system on Monday afternoon, a total of 78 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 819 quarantines for the combined groups. That's up from 65 active cases and 760 quarantines for the combined groups reported on Feb. 22.
South Greenville Elementary and South Central High School were most affected. On Monday the high school had 69 quarantines and 14 active cases while the grade school had 76 quarantines and 10 active cases. South Greenville also was closed to in-person learning for the week.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monda showed 11 ongoing outbreaks, down from 12. Universal Health Care in Greenville was removed from the list.