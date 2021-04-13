New COVID-19 cases in Pitt County continued to climb higher over the last week while vaccine distribution also rose at a steady pace, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed on Monday.
The county had 237 new cases of the virus between April 6 and Monday, an average of nearly 34 cases a day over seven days, according to the DHHS dashboard. That compares to 158 cases between March 30 and April 5, or about 23 cases a day, and 117 new cases between March 23-29, an average of about 17 cases a day.
The two-week total was 395 cases, about 28 cases a day, the dashboard said. The number of deaths remained at 86.
Statewide, 1,469 new cases were reported on Monday, compared to 1,054 on April 5, 1,372 on March 30 and 1,248 on March 22. The daily high was 11,581 cases on Jan. 9.
As of Sunday, DHHS reported that 44,342 Pitt County residents were fully vaccinated, 24.5 percent of the population. A total of 54,127 people had received at least a partial vaccination, about 30 percent of the population.
That compares to 40,815 residents who were fully vaccinated at the same time last week, and 51,781 who had received at least a partial vaccination, DHHS reported.
Statewide about 32 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and about 41 percent is partially vaccinated. DHHS reports 74 percent of people 65 and older are vaccinated.
The vaccine is now available to everyone over the age of 16. For appointments, visit vidanthealth/vaccinate, pittcountync.gov, walgreens.com or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
Pitt County also is distributing free, rapid COVID-19 home testing kits. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, and results can be read in just 10 minutes.
Residents can order test kits or view the list of community pickup locations by visiting the website at www.covidtestpittcounty.org. Each kit supports frequent home testing for two household members.
The testing program will last for at least a month, or until all tests are used. Residents also can choose to take part in an optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards.
About 6.9 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. That compares to 6 percent on April 3, 5.7 percent on March 27 and 5.8 percent March 20. The numbers for Pitt County were at 5.2 percent compared to 3.6 percent on April 3, 3.4 percent March 27 and 3.7 percent, March 20.
Vidant Health reported 62 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, compared to 53 at the same time last week and 52 before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 904 on Sunday. That compares to 907 last Sunday.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 29 new cases among students and staff April 6-12, down from 35 between March 30 to April 5. There were 24 between March 23-29 and 17 March 16-22.
A total of 54 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, compared to 116 April 5, 81 on March 29, and 31 on March 22.
Pitt County Schools was on spring break last week, but data reported Monday showed 22 active cases among staff and students and 243 quarantines. Students return to class today and will no longer keep an alternating weekly schedule of in-person classes.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed that outbreaks had ended at Clemmie’s Family Care Home II and Spring Arbor of Greenville. Outbreaks continued at four other facilities.