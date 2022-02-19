The announcement from Tim Tebow last fall that the annual Night to Shine would not be an in-person prom in 2022 made many people wish that things could go back to the way they used to be.
But Greenville organizers of the event for people with special needs took that idea even further. The resulting “Shine-Thru” celebration outside Covenant Church last week was a blast from the past, featuring a 1950s-style drive in, complete with carhops, vintage vehicles, an oldies playlist and poodle skirts.
“This was not in the manual,” Lisa Jordan, co-coordinator of the event, said Feb. 11 as she donned an Elvis costume to welcome participants. “This was just my idea of how we could make another virtual prom have a little twist and make it more interesting. … From there, everybody together started just imagining what this night could look like.”
In some ways, the 90-minute event was like a page out of history as volunteers in cat-eye glasses showed off their hula hoop skills to the tunes of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly.” Prom-goers took turns getting out of their cars to pose in front of a ‘50s diner background decorated with vinyl records and behind a cardboard cutout of a pastel pink Chevy. Guys in leather jackets and girls in long skirts and bobby socks went from car to car, taking orders for popcorn, candy and Cokes.
Volunteer Cat Colardo went all out with a “Pink Ladies” jacket and black and white saddle shoes. Colardo, who last volunteered for Night to Shine two years ago, was happy to see prom-goers venturing out again after last year’s all-virtual event.
“It’s just so fun to see them in a different setting,” said Colardo, who works as a mental health counselor. “Getting to see some of the people I work with in my office come out and just celebrate and be a part of that, it just means so much to me. They get so excited.”
Lyndsey Joyner drove in with her brother, Adam, who did not participate in the 2021 virtual Night to Shine.
“He just doesn’t really understand the virtual side of it,” Joyner said. “We’ve been to drive-ins before. He’s excited, obviously.”
Joyner, an exceptional children’s teacher at Ayden-Grifton High School, said there had been a buzz around school about the return of Night to Shine.
Since it was launched by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2014, the event has grown to include hundreds of churches across the nation and about 40 countries. It is designed to create a prom-like experience for thousands of teens and adults with special needs, including those who might have missed a chance to participate in a traditional school prom.
“We have people in their 70s who came to the prom,” said co-coordinator Melissa Norris, who serves as director of community engagement at Covenant, which is in its third year of hosting Night to Shine. “A lot of times, they (people with special needs) don’t get invited to proms and that kind of thing.
“We do find that the special needs population is sometimes left behind,” she said, “and the fact is that we’re all made in the image of God. We want everybody to know that they matter to God and that they matter to us.”
Twin sisters Jamie and Jackie Minshew have participated in every Night to Shine prom since the event came to Greenville in 2019. This year’s dress shopping was a little unconventional, but Diane Minshew made sure every detail of her daughters’ outfits was picture perfect, from the poodles on their socks to the pink corsages on their wrists.
Jamie and Jackie didn’t know quite what to expect from a drive-in prom after attending Night to Shine events before where there was a DJ and dancing.
“They knew that they were coming out here and it was different from what it was last year,” Diane Minshew said. “But it wasn’t quite what it was the year before.”
Jordan, whose son, Spencer, was among those attending, said about 115 guests registered for the drive-in prom, even though they had never experienced anything quite like it. That is more than three times the number that signed up for this year’s virtual event.
“They wanted to just get out and come,” Jordan said. “I think they’ll see that this was just as much fun.”
Like previous events, this one included a videotaped message from former NFL star Tebow, along with a Gospel presentation and a moment when each participant was crowned prom king or queen. Co-hosted by Tebow’s wife, Demi, it was shown on an inflatable drive-in movie screen rented for the occasion.
The video included appearances by Grace Strobel, a model who who has Down syndrome, and Special Olympics athlete Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon. It also featured karaoke Disney tunes such as “Let it Go” from “Frozen” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story,” more modern music than the earlier carhop soundtrack that included Elvis’ “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock.”
Cheryl Adams of Paradigm Behavioral Health said that although residents were too young to remember carhops or to have heard Elvis in his heyday, they enjoyed themselves, taking advantage of the unlimited snack foods and dancing in the parking lot next to the car.
“It still gives them some outlet,” she said, “and they were still excited about coming.”
Since the arrival of COVID-19, opportunities for people with special needs, who often have additional health complications, have been limited.
“One of the constant themes with COVID is how many people with special needs are feeling forgotten,” Tebow said in a promotional message for Night to Shine. “(They) have been isolated have been in their homes, have had nobody to celebrate them.”
Brandi Cook, vice president of ministries for Tim Tebow Foundation, said that developing a virtual event has helped Night to Shine reach prom guests who might not otherwise be able to participate. Despite the limitations of a drive-through format, “it truly still felt like an event.”
“We were still on the red carpet,” she said in a video message from the foundation. “We were just at a distance.”
That red-carpet reception, a staple for Night to Shine, greeted eastern North Carolina guests arriving to the drive-in prom and bid them farewell as they drove away. Both times, volunteers waved signs that read “It’s Your Night to Shine,” “You Look Great!” “You Are Amazing!” and “Shine On!”
Norris said many of the event’s 200 volunteers seemed just as excited as the prom guests to see Night to Shine return.
“I’ve already had people to come up and say, ‘This is the best thing,’” she said. “It’s just a fun night.”
Colardo agreed.
“It brings me so much joy just to see so many people come out supporting this community,” she said. “They don’t get a lot of support sometimes. To see big smiles on their faces, they feel so special and loved.”