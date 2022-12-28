No one was injured Wednesday when a Beechcraft Bonanza landed without wheels at Pitt-Greenville Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
The airport was alerted about 2 p.m. that an aircraft that was circling Raleigh Executive Airport in Sanford would be flying to Greenville to make an emergency landing because its landing gear wouldn’t drop, said Kim W. “Bill” Hopper, airport executive director.
“They flew to Pitt-Greenville and it’s my understanding it’s because we have fire apparatus on standby,” Hopper said.
The plane circled the runway one time to verify its landing gear wasn’t down, then circled around and made a landing from the north onto the airport’s main runway.
“It basically landed on its belly. It causes damage to the aircraft but more times than not there are no injuries. It’s referred to as a hard landing,” Hopper said.
Greenville Fire-Rescue and the Greenville Police Department were on standby but didn’t have to deploy, Hopper said.
The pilot and three passengers exited the aircraft and were not injured, he said. They called friends who flew in to Greenville, picked them up and returned to Sanford, Hopper said.
The names of the pilot and passengers weren’t available. A local television station reported that the aircraft was owned by North State Aviators, a Cary-based company. Contact information for the company wasn’t available.
The runway wasn’t damaged but was closed for approximately one hour and 45 minutes. Once the scene was determined to be safe, other aircraft were able to fly in and out of the airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board had airport staff photograph the scene and then allowed the aircraft to be moved so the main runway could open.
The plane was removed from the runway by airport staff and employees with nearby Dillon’s Aviation. The aircraft is being housed at Dillon’s at the request of the pilot, Hopper said.
No information was available on what prevented the landing gear from deploying, Hopper said.
