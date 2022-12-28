hard landing

A single-engine aircraft landed on its belly at Pitt-Greenville Airport on Wednesday. The aircraft flew in from Sanford because its landing gear wouldn’t deploy. No injuries were reported.

No one was injured Wednesday when a Beechcraft Bonanza landed without wheels at Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.


