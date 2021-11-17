A fire in a Greenville neighborhood Tuesday night is under further investigation.
According to Bryant Beddard, Greenville Fire Marshal, said that a call came in of a house fire at 9:04 p.m. from the 800 block of River Hill Drive near 10th Street. Firefighters with Greenville Fire/Rescue and Eastern Pines Fire Rescue responded and had the blaze under control in 15 minutes, he said.
No injuries have been reported from the fire, Beddard said.
The home sustained significant damage, particularly to one side of the home and the attic. There was no obvious damage to surrounding structures in the neighborhood from the fire.
A cause of the fire has yet to be established, but more information was expected on Wednesday afternoon.
The home’s four occupants are being aided by the Red Cross, Beddard said. According to Cally Edwards, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of eastern North Carolina, that aid comes in the form of financial assistance with things like food or clothing, whichever is an immediate need for the individuals involved.