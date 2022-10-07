For years, Charlotte Ward has admired the changing colors of the light tower at ECU Health’s Maynard Children’s Hospital.

A longtime employee of Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, she has warm memories of the hospital where both her daughter and her son came into the world some two decades ago. A few years ago, when Ward was hospitalized due to an illness, she recalls being impressed by the kindness of the hospital staff, from nurses and doctors to the people cleaning her room.


